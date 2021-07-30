Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) against certain of its current and former officers and directors. 

In 2020, The U.S. Attorney’s office filed suit against Regeneron. The complaint alleges that Regeneron funneled tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks through a third-party foundation to ensure that few Medicare patients paid a co-pay on Eylea and that physicians who prescribed and purchased the drug did not have to collect Medicare co-pays from their patients. Regeneron allegedly paid these substantial sums only after confirming that the foundation needed the money to cover co-pays only for Eylea and not for competing drugs. The company’s payments would generate a handsome return on investment, or ‘ROI,’ in the form of Medicare payments for Eylea. Furthermore, senior company executives allegedly took extensive measures to cover up the scheme.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Regeneron, holding shares since 2013, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

