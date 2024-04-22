Oral presentations include updated results from clinical study of otoferlin gene therapy DB-OTO demonstrating restoration in children with profound genetic hearing loss

Additional presentations cover progress in novel genetic medicine delivery systems and immune response modulation

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that new and updated data across its genetic medicines portfolio will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland, from May 7 to 11, 2024. Data from 10 abstracts, including six oral presentations, provide insight on Regeneron’s approach to overcoming obstacles to clinical implementation of genetic medicines, from pre-dosing to delivery to long-term sustained expression. The company will also present updated data from the Phase 1/2 CHORD trial investigating DB-OTO in children with profound genetic hearing loss due to mutations of the otoferlin gene.

“Genetic medicine approaches including gene therapy, gene editing and gene silencing hold incredible promise for people with serious, genetically driven diseases, but some common barriers to practical implementation remain, such as delivery to tissues beyond the liver and waning efficacy over time,” said Christos Kyratsous, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Regeneron Genetic Medicines. “Regeneron continues to advance methods to overcome these obstacles through our proprietary delivery approaches utilizing next-generation viral vectors, particularly specific retargeting antibodies and innovative payloads. Our data at ASGCT also details efforts to sustain expression of treatment over time and better modulate immune response via adeno-associated virus delivery.”

“We are continuing to dose patients in our clinical trial of DB-OTO gene therapy for profound hearing loss due to otoferlin deficiency and are advancing additional gene therapy programs toward the clinic. The ASGCT presentation will build on promising early results in the first patient,” said Aris Baras, M.D., Senior Vice President, Co-Head of Regeneron Genetic Medicines and Head, Regeneron Genetics Center®. “These results raise hope and enthusiasm for the field, and we believe that findings from the program will help us unlock paths forward for gene therapies and genetic medicines for more patients and diseases.”

Regeneron presentations at ASGCT:

Abstract title Abstract Presenting/Lead

Author Presentation

date/time

(ET) Oral Presentations Intracochlear Administration of DB-OTO Gene Therapy in Pediatric Patients with Profound Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Mutations: The CHORD Phase 1/2 Open-Label Trial 10 Lawrence Lustig, Columbia University Wednesday, May 8, 9:30-9:45AM ET Antibody-Based AAV Retargeting to Transferrin Receptor Mediates Efficient Blood Brain Barrier Crossing and In Vivo Gene Delivery to the CNS in Mice and Non-Human Primates 118 Kalyani Nambiar Wednesday, May 8, 4:15-4:30PM ET Targeted Gene Insertion of Vectorized Monoclonal Antibodies in Non-Human Primates Overcomes AAV Genome Silencing in the Liver and Supports High, Sustained In Vivo Expression of Functional Antibodies 197 Rachel Sattler Thursday, May 9, 5:15-5:30pm ET Retargeting of AAV Using Bispecific Antibodies 218 Sven Moller-Tank Thursday, May 9, 5:15-5:30PM ET Tissue De-Targeting Abrogates Hepatotoxicity and Complement-Related Thrombotic Complications Associated with High-Dose AAV Gene Therapies 298 Andrew Baik Friday, May 10, 4:15-4:30PM ET Orthogonal B Cell and Plasma Cell Immunosuppression Strategies Prevent and Suppress High-Titer Antibody Immunity to Enable AAV Vector Re-Dosing 353 Nicholas Giovannone Saturday, May 11, 8:15-8:30AM ET Poster Presentations AAV Conjugated to Antibodies Against p75NTR: A New Platform to Deliver Pain Therapeutics to Nociceptive Sensory Neurons 638 Adina Buxbaum Wednesday, May 8, 12:00-7:00PM ET A Process for Identifying AAV and Transgene Integrations in Mouse and Human Genomes Using Long Read Oxford Nanopore Sequencing 897 Terrence Turner Wednesday, May 8, 12:00-7:00PM ET DNA Leakage of rAAV Under Freeze/Thaw Stress and Analytical Method Development for Free DNA Characterization 898 Shuai Li Wednesday, May 8, 12:00-7:00PM ET Identification of Degradation Pathways of rAAV8 to Aid Stable Drug Product Formulation Development 899 Ariel Chen Wednesday, May 8, 12:00-7:00PM ET Lectures Engineering CAR-T Cells with Novel Receptor Architectures N/A Philip Gregory Thursday, May 9, 10:55-11:25AM ET Pressing Challenges in Gene Therapy N/A Jim Wang Saturday, May 11, 8:00-9:45AM ET



About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, many of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, including VelociSuite® which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

