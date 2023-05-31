North Kingstown, R.I., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REGENT, the company manufacturing all-electric seagliders for sustainable coastal transportation, announced today it has signed an agreement with INAEC Aviation Corporation to bring seagliders to the Philippines. The Filipino aviation services provider will focus initially on tourism for the archipelago nation with a fleet of 15, 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders.

“Seagliders are a game changer for the Philippines,” says Jay Lopez, INAEC President. “They will open up new opportunities to reach currently inaccessible islands and allow visitors to experience more of the natural beauty our country has to offer. We’re excited to work with REGENT to introduce innovative technologies like seagliders that are safe and affordable while being consistent with the Lopez Group’s strategic direction to provide environment-friendly and sustainable modes of transport for travelers.”

The companies plan to work together to engage various stakeholders, including the broader public, to identify infrastructure and operating requirements ahead of the launch of commercial service. REGENT has already received an Approval in Principle for its Viceroy seaglider from Bureau Veritas, a company established in 1828 to provide testing, inspection, and certification services to maritime manufacturers and operators. The Approval in Principle by Bureau Veritas marks an important milestone in the classification and eventual certification of the vessel.

“Island nations like the Philippines are a perfect match for seagliders, where communities are connected by shared coastal waterways and can benefit from more affordable and convenient mobility between them,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “We’re thrilled to have such strong alignment with INAEC in our shared mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and memorable passenger experiences for all travelers.”

REGENT seagliders are a new category of maritime vehicle that combine the high speed of an airplane with the low operating cost of a boat. These all-electric, zero-emission vessels operate exclusively over water and leverage existing dock infrastructure to carry people and goods up to 180 miles with current battery technology.

REGENT has built an order book of over 500 seagliders worth more than $8 billion from airline and ferry operators around the world. The company expects its Viceroy seagliders to enter service by mid-decade.

About REGENT

REGENT is leading the way in sustainable maritime transportation. Using cutting-edge technology and innovative design, REGENT has created a new category of vehicle that is fast, efficient, and emission-free. REGENT’s seagliders combine the speed of an airplane with the maneuverability of a boat and travel exclusively over water between ports while utilizing existing dock infrastructure. Seagliders can be seamlessly integrated into any fleet and REGENT has already obtained $8 billion in orders from major airlines and leading ferry operators from 5 different continents. For more information, please visit regentcraft.com.

About INAEC

INAEC is a multi-mission aviation company based in the Philippines that offers a wide range of aviation services, including air transportation services, on demand charters, aircraft management, aircraft maintenance, medical evacuation, fixed base operations, and aviation training. It is a member of the Lopez Group of Companies, a conglomerate engaged in various businesses including renewable energy, real estate, multi-media content creation, and others.

INAEC is the only charter operator that provides air transport services to the oil and gas industry in the Philippines, an industry known for its stringent international safety standards. It manages a fleet of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and currently has hangars located in Manila, Clark International Airport, and El Nido, Palawan.

For more information, please visit www.inaec.com.ph.

