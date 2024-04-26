EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the application to the Alberta Securities Commission for a management cease trade order, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), following the Corporation’s announcement on April 12, 2024 (the “Announcement”) that it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Filings”) on or before April 29, 2024, as required under applicable securities laws. No decision has been made yet by the Alberta Securities Commission on this application. The Corporation still expects to file the Annual Filings by May 29, 2024.
