EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the application to the Alberta Securities Commission for a management cease trade order, under National Policy 12-203 -‎‎ Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), following the Corporation’s announcement on April 12, 2024 ‎‎(the “Announcement”) that it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements, ‎management’s ‎discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ‎ended December ‎‎31, 2023 (the ‎‎“Annual Filings”) ‎on or before April 29, 2024, as required under applicable securities laws. No decision has been made yet by the Alberta Securities Commission on this application. ‎The Corporation still ‎expects to file the Annual Filings by May 29, 2024. ‎