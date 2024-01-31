EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp. (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces that it has revised the previously announced unsecured and non-brokered Convertible Debenture Financing (“Offering”) for gross proceeds of $1,700,401.73. The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of fifteen percent (15%) per annum, payable on the maturity date and will mature on December 31, 2025. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option into common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a conversion price of: (i) $0.05 per Common Share until the date that is one (1) year from the closing date; and (ii) $0.105 per Common Share for the period from the date following one (1) year from the closing date until the maturity date. The Subscriber will also be issued 14,285 warrants for each $1,000 Debenture. Each warrant allows the Subscriber to purchase a common share of the Corporation for $0.105 per share if exercised in the first year and $0.20 per share if exercised in the second year. The warrants will expire after two years. The Corporation can redeem the Debentures at any time upon 10 days prior written notice. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support operations, repayment of debt, and general working capital.