Reggie Beamon of Washington, N.C. Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year

Four Other Divisional Store Managers Recognized out of More than 1,000

Reggie Beamon, Food Lion’s 2020 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year (center), with Food Lion President Meg Ham (R) and Food Lion Executive Vice President for Retail Operations Greg Finchum (L)

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reggie Beamon, store manager of the Food Lion located at 851 Washington Square Mall, Washington, N.C. 27889, was named Food Lion’s 2020 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Beamon was selected from a group of more than 1,000 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities they serve, successfully lead the business and support and inspire others. In recognition of Beamon receiving this honor, Food Lion is donating 20,000 meals to Deeper Life Ministries in Washington, N.C., through the retailer’s hunger relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.

“I made a commitment a long time ago that no matter what role I have, customers would get the very best I have to offer,” said Beamon. “I couldn’t have received this honor without wonderful people supporting me, and I can’t thank them enough.”

“We’re in unprecedented times, and our store managers know their neighbors in the towns and cities they serve are counting on them more than ever,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Our store managers are committed to their customers, associates and communities. They work tirelessly to lead their associates with care and compassion and ensure our customers have everything they need to nourish their families and set them up for success in life. I am extremely proud to recognize this group of leaders and thank them for everything they do every day.”

Beamon began his grocery career more than 25 years ago as a bagger, working his way up through multiple positions in the store. In addition to delivering a consistently clean, fresh, in-stock, and well-run grocery store every day, Beamon is committed to serving his Washington neighbors outside of the store as well. During last year’s unprecedented time, he partnered with Eagle’s Wings, a local feeding agency, to feed more neighbors in need.

In addition to Beamon being selected as Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership as a 2020 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipient. They included:

  • Central Division: Rodney Moore, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1408 N. Main St., China Grove, N.C. 28023
  • Norfolk/Richmond Division: Marcus Watson, store manager of the Food Lion located at 3089 Mechanicsville Tpke., Richmond, Va. 23223
  • Northern Division: Houston Wallace, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1020 Bill Tuck Hwy #1000, South Boston, Va. 24592
  • Southern Division: Steve Campbell, store manager of the Food Lion located at Independence Center, Florence, S.C. 29505

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS:  Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6e56c8b-8af9-42cd-8954-ec05ad2e7d27

