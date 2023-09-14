The demand for kaolin in Australia is expected to reach US$ 55.2 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 5.2% says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia Kaolin Market was valued at US$ 36.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Kaolin, commonly known as china clay, is a naturally occurring clay mineral that is mostly made of the mineral kaolinite. It is a white, soft, fine-grained clay that is commonly found near the Earth’s surface. Because of its unique characteristics, kaolin has a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

Kaolin is an important element in the manufacture of paper and paperboard. The need for kaolin is increasing in tandem with the demand for paper-based packaging and printing products. Kaolin has become more accessible and cost-effective as processing and refining processes have advanced, promoting its use in a broader range of applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia kaolin market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, process and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia kaolin market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Kaolin Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, paper segment accounted for the dominant kaolin market share in 2022 due to the high demand for paper from packaging and printing applications.

On the basis of process, in 2019, the water-washed segment held the biggest share. The reduced impurity levels and higher brightness kaolin produced by this process can be linked to the rise of this industry.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 36.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 55.2 million Growth Rate 5.2% Key Market Drivers Growing ceramics industry

Expanding cosmetic industry

Rising construction activities Companies Profiled Imerys S.A

Thiele Kaolin Company

WA Kaolin Limited

Active Minerals International, LLC

Altech Batteries Ltd

EICL Limited

Andromeda Metals Limited

W. R. Grace & Co.

KaMin LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia kaolin market include,

In April 2023, Imerys and Sibelco formed a cooperation with Carlton Power to develop a Langage Green Hydrogen plant in Devon. The 10MW hydrogen hub in Carlton is scheduled to open in 2025. This project seeks to give green hydrogen to both kaolin-producing firms in order to help them achieve their sustainability goals.

In May 2022, Thiele Kaolin Company announced a 9% price increase for all product categories, beginning July 1, 2022, as a result of the current global economic climate, which has increased the costs of manufacturing operations globally.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia kaolin market growth include Imerys S.A, Thiele Kaolin Company, WA Kaolin Limited, Active Minerals International, LLC, Altech Batteries Ltd, EICL Limited, Andromeda Metals Limited, W. R. Grace & Co., and KaMin LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia kaolin market based on application, process and region

Australia Kaolin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Paper Ceramics Prints & Coatings Fiber Glass Paper Cosmetics Others

Australia Kaolin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Process Water-washed Airfloat Calcined Delaminated Surface-Modified

Australia Kaolin Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Kaolin Market

Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Kaolin Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia kaolin market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia kaolin market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia kaolin market?

What are the key trends in the Australia kaolin market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia kaolin market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia kaolin market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia kaolin market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

