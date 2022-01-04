REGISTRATION FOR THE 2022 TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR HAS BEEN POSTPONED IN LIGHT OF RECENT COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS

Bike New York will delay sign ups for the Tour; event will continue as planned

New York, NY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With COVID-19 and the Omicron variant continuing to impact public health, bike education and advocacy nonprofit Bike New York announced today the postponement of registration for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is Bike New York’s signature fundraising event, and the largest charitable bike ride in the world, attracting 32,000 cyclists each year who ride 40 miles car-free on New York City streets in all five boroughs. Tour registration was originally scheduled for January 12.

“We are disappointed to have to postpone this year’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour registration, and we hope to be able to announce the new registration date very soon,” said Bike New York President and CEO Ken Podziba. “We’re still planning to hold the Tour on May 1st, but we can’t ignore the current impact of the Omicron variant. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks, and please be safe.”

Proceeds for the Tour fund free public bike education and safety classes all over the city. In addition to the free programming held at Community Bike Education Centers located in all five boroughs, Bike New York implements bike safety education classes in middle schools throughout the five boroughs, operates a bike mechanic job training and placement program for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers, and advocates for safer and more inclusive bike infrastructure. Most recently, Bike New York developed MTA Bike Access legislation, and with StreetsPAC, helped win legislative approval for the measure, which was signed by Governor Hochul on December 28.

Bike New York is planning to hold the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, now in its 43rd year, on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Twin Lights. www.bike.nyc

