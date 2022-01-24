REGISTRATION FOR THE 2022 TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR IS SET TO OPEN JANUARY 26

Registration will soon open for America’s most popular bike ride and is back at 32,000 participants

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bike New York has announced that registration for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour will open on Wednesday, January 26 at 12:00 pm (noon) EDT. Registration was delayed earlier this month due to the rise in COVID cases associated with Omicron, but with numbers in New York and other parts of the country on the decline, Bike New York and its City partners are now opening registration for America’s biggest and best bike ride.

Additionally, after last year’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour was capped at 20,000 registrants and notably delayed until August, this year’s Tour is scheduled in the spring on May 1 and planned for full capacity, with 32,000 cyclists riding.

“We’re back and better than ever,” said Ken Podziba, CEO and President of Bike New York. “The opportunity to ride car-free through the five boroughs of the most exciting and diverse city in the world is why the TD Five Boro Bike Tour has become our country’s most popular bike ride. And knowing the proceeds from the Tour fund Bike New York’s free bike education and safety programs makes it even more meaningful.”

“As a regular cyclist myself, I encourage every New Yorker who can to grab a bike, and I hope this event will motivate more of our neighbors to give it a try,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Cycling is a great way to get around, stay healthy, and take care of our environment, and I’m so excited the TD Five Boro Bike Tour is getting back to full strength so tens of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors can be part of this great event.”

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the premier fundraising event for Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to empowering New Yorkers to transform their lives and their communities through cycling. Proceeds from the event directly fund free public bike education programs for over 30,000 adults and kids throughout the five boroughs. Bike New York co-produces this iconic New York tradition with the New York City Department of Transportation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bike New York to bring back the TD Five Boro Bike Tour for another year, and excited that over 30,000 riders can participate again,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We encourage all who are interested to register, and thank Bike New York for their leadership in organizing the tour, as well as for the work they do transforming the lives of New Yorkers through cycling.”

“TD is proud to again be the title sponsor of the Five Boro Bike Tour, and we are excited that registration is underway for what will surely be another amazing Tour through the streets of New York City later this May,” said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President of Metro NY, TD Bank.

For more information and to register for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour, visit www.bike.nyc/tour.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Twin Lights. www.bike.nyc

