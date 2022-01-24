Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / REGISTRATION FOR THE 2022 TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR IS SET TO OPEN JANUARY 26

REGISTRATION FOR THE 2022 TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR IS SET TO OPEN JANUARY 26

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Registration will soon open for America’s most popular bike ride and is back at 32,000 participants

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bike New York has announced that registration for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour will open on Wednesday, January 26 at 12:00 pm (noon) EDT. Registration was delayed earlier this month due to the rise in COVID cases associated with Omicron, but with numbers in New York and other parts of the country on the decline, Bike New York and its City partners are now opening registration for America’s biggest and best bike ride.

Additionally, after last year’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour was capped at 20,000 registrants and notably delayed until August, this year’s Tour is scheduled in the spring on May 1 and planned for full capacity, with 32,000 cyclists riding.

“We’re back and better than ever,” said Ken Podziba, CEO and President of Bike New York. “The opportunity to ride car-free through the five boroughs of the most exciting and diverse city in the world is why the TD Five Boro Bike Tour has become our country’s most popular bike ride. And knowing the proceeds from the Tour fund Bike New York’s free bike education and safety programs makes it even more meaningful.”  

“As a regular cyclist myself, I encourage every New Yorker who can to grab a bike, and I hope this event will motivate more of our neighbors to give it a try,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Cycling is a great way to get around, stay healthy, and take care of our environment, and I’m so excited the TD Five Boro Bike Tour is getting back to full strength so tens of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors can be part of this great event.”

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is the premier fundraising event for Bike New York, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to empowering New Yorkers to transform their lives and their communities through cycling. Proceeds from the event directly fund free public bike education programs for over 30,000 adults and kids throughout the five boroughs. Bike New York co-produces this iconic New York tradition with the New York City Department of Transportation. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Bike New York to bring back the TD Five Boro Bike Tour for another year, and excited that over 30,000 riders can participate again,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We encourage all who are interested to register, and thank Bike New York for their leadership in organizing the tour, as well as for the work they do transforming the lives of New Yorkers through cycling.”

“TD is proud to again be the title sponsor of the Five Boro Bike Tour, and we are excited that registration is underway for what will surely be another amazing Tour through the streets of New York City later this May,” said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President of Metro NY, TD Bank.

For more information and to register for the 2022 TD Five Boro Bike Tour, visit www.bike.nyc/tour.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Twin Lights. www.bike.nyc

CONTACT: Shannon Jordy
Bike New York
512-903-9986
sjordy@bike.nyc

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.