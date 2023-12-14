Event Takes Place June 24-26 in Santa Clara, CA

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s premier electronics event for design engineers, today opens registration for the 2024 event. The 39th annual event brings together more than 5,000 professionals from all over the world to explore groundbreaking technologies, foster connections and chart the course for the sensors and electronics industry. Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Register to attend here.

Sensors Converge 2024 features:

An Expo Hall featuring over hundreds of industry leading suppliers

A Conference Program featuring multiple days of cutting-edge knowledge and expert training for technical professionals who design electronics systems/IoT devices with sensors, processors, software, boards, and connectivity solutions. The program features educational sessions and in-depth workshops delivered by some of the brightest minds in engineering. Conference themes include Sensing, Processing and Connecting.

Immersive and hands-on education including vendor workshops, the new Industry Hub, Tech Talks, and more.

Networking opportunities including a VIP Reception, Expo Reception, and new Industry Meetups

New Next Gen Engineer Program designed to help up and coming engineering professionals advance their career.

“Sensors Converge brings sensors and electronics professionals together to deliver world-class and life-saving innovations and industry insights,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Questex Technology Group. “Our 2024 event will offer the latest education and technologies for our audience to improve products and expand their capabilities.”

Sensors Converge offers four pass options: Limited Expo Passes available for free, Conference Passes, Solution Provider Passes, and VIP Passes. Super early bird registration is now open through March 1, 2024. Team discounts are available for groups. Discounted rates are available for academia, non-profit, government, and OEM/end-users. To register to attend, click here.

Sensors Converge key partners include diamond partner STMicroelectronics, platinum partner Analog Devices, gold partner TDK, Silver partners Amphenol Advanced Sensors Digi-Key and Murata, bronze partners Microchip, Mouser, and Win Source, Industry Hub Premier Sponsor KORE Wireless; and industry partners Fierce Electronics, Fierce Wireless, and Yole Group. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 39 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

