Families and volunteers can elect either in-person or virtual options for the best week of the year!

MDA Summer Camp Registration Opens for MDA Summer Camp for Children with Neuromuscular Diseases

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the opening of registration for its MDA Summer Camp program for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. MDA Summer Camp provides opportunities for children and teens with neuromuscular diseases to participate in enriching recreational experiences that promote independence and self-confidence while developing critical skills and forging lifelong friendships. MDA has been providing summer camp for children with neuromuscular diseases for nearly 70 years, at no cost to families. In 2022, MDA provided in-person camp options nationwide for the first time since 2019, after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 700 campers attended MDA Summer Camp, with more than 600 volunteers. In 2023 MDA will offer 24 one-week in-person summer camp sessions June 4 through August 25, as well as virtual camp options, at no cost to families.

Volunteers are at the forefront of MDA’s legacy, and MDA Summer Camp couldn’t exist without their participation. Individuals who are interested in making an impact on the lives of children with neuromuscular diseases by volunteering as camp counselors or medical team members may apply here.

“For anyone who has ever been a part of it, you know there is a certain magic about MDA Summer Camp. Following the challenges of the last two years, it was incredible to bring this program back to life and see campers and volunteers together on-site. We know how important and valuable a camp experience is for our community, so our commitment to resuming this impactful program was a big priority for MDA. When kids attend MDA Summer Camp, they gain independence, learn to accept and direct personal care from someone other than their typical caregivers, try new things and build confidence, and spend time with others who understand what it’s like to live with neuromuscular disease. It’s such a unique and life-changing program and it’s a joy to be opening registration as we look ahead to this summer. It’s something people look forward to – and that’s why we say that MDA Summer Camp is the best week of the year,” said Alicia Dobosz, Vice President, Community Engagement.

At MDA Summer Camp campers spend time outside, set aside screens, and interact with their peers. In-person campers can participate in so many activities: they can swim, fish, zip line, learn archery, ride horses, enjoy time around a campfire and foster their creativity with arts and crafts. MDA Virtual Summer Camp allows MDA to expand program offerings and provide a fun, interactive space for those who are not quite ready to go away for a week or who medically cannot attend camp in-person. Families can select the in-person location best suited to their needs. As is the case every year, MDA Summer Camp is offered on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to participants.

MDA is grateful to our dedicated volunteers and the generous donors and partners who make MDA Summer Camp possible including:

Transformer support provided by IAFF and CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

Visionary support provided by Acosta Sales & Marketing, Albertsons, General Motors, NALC, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s/Star Market, Tom Thumb.

Leader support provided by Burn Boot Camp, Genentech, Harley-Davidson Eastern Dealers Association, Mansfield Cares, MDA Ride for Life, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America.

