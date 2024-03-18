Leading, white-labeled youth banking platform announces its Platinum sponsorship of CONNECT 24, Q2’s annual customer conference.

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), the leading white-labeled family digital wallet platform provider for financial institutions, today announces its Platinum sponsorship of CONNECT 24, the customer conference for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

This year’s CONNECT 24 will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, TX from June 4 to June 6 of 2024. Over 1300 attendees are expected to attend, including many of Q2’s bank and credit union customers. As mentioned in a previous announcement, REGO’s youth banking platform is integrated with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program.

“We are excited to be a Platinum sponsor of Q2’s CONNECT 24 event this year,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO of REGO. “We have valued our relationship with Q2 and our ability to deliver a secure, white-labeled youth banking product to their financial institution customers through their platform.”

REGO’s solution allows banks and credit unions to launch a family digital wallet so parents can manage how their kids spend, save, donate and invest, while gaining critical financial literacy skills. REGO’s sponsorship of the CONNECT 24 event will provide an opportunity for the company to showcase its unique COPPA-certified platform to financial institutions in attendance.

For more information about REGO, please visit regopayments.com.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer’s children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children’s data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on REGO’s current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about REGO that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from REGO’s expectations include, but are not limited to: REGO’s ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operational history or revenue, REGO’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of REGO’s services and products, REGO’s limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by REGO in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in REGO’s most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which REGO is subject; other factors beyond REGO’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to REGO, or persons acting on REGO’s behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. REGO has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact:

Pawan Murthy

Chief Marketing Officer

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc.

[email protected]