Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. announces Mazoola® Super App Offers Children Opportunity to Buy and Trade Equities through Fractional Investing

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. announces Mazoola® Super App Offers Children Opportunity to Buy and Trade Equities through Fractional Investing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Mazoola® offers Fractional Investing Capability, starting June 30, 2022

Rego Payment Architectures Inc, patented privacy-first platform and award winning super app, Mazoola® recognized as first and only COPPA and GDPR certified family mobile wallet

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) is excited to take financial literacy to the next level, by offering children an opportunity to invest in equities through its award winning, privacy-first super app, Mazoola®. Beginning, June 30th, Mazoola® will offer subscribers an option to buy and sell fractional shares through a simple interface integrated to their digital wallets. Children interested in investing in their favorite gaming companies, retailers or device manufacturers will now have an opportunity to buy, sell and manage shares directly from their Mazoola® digital savings or earnings accounts. The new capability will be offered for a $3.95 a month service fee. Brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (“Alpaca Securities”), a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Alpaca is a developer-first technology company building APIs for embedded fintech.

“Global equity trading has reached nearly $40 trillion U.S. dollars,” said Steven Kravit, Head of Product. “Children are interested in investing for their futures, but current options have been limited for children under age 18. With Mazoola®, they now have the option to take monies earned from doing chores and make fractional investments. With a mock investing module, parents can teach their kids how a few dollars invested today may grow to a sizable amount and then set them loose to try on their own in a safe and secure environment offered by Mazoola®. Kids may not necessarily become the next Wall Street portfolio manager, but getting them started now helps set the foundation for essential money management skills and a baseline to understanding of investment vehicles as they grow older.”

About REGO
REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Stidd

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200
Blue Bell, PA 19422
pr@regopayments.com
(o) 267-465-7530

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.