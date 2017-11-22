Regulators to press Uber after it admits covering up data breach

TORONTO/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Struggling ride-hailing firm Uber [UBER.UL] faces a fresh regulatory crackdown after disclosing it paid hackers $100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year that exposed personal data from around 57 million accounts.
