The regulatory reporting solutions demand in the USA is expected to account for nearly 84.1% of North America market share through 2033. The United Kingdom is the largest market for regulatory reporting solutions due to the strong presence of regulatory reporting solutions providers.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global regulatory reporting solutions market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the projection period by registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is estimated to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2023 and is projected to grow by US$ 21.0 Billion by 2033.

According to the historic analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global regulatory reporting solutions market registered a growth rate of 10.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2022. Banks and various financial institutions are adopting regulatory reporting solutions to automate the KYC data collection procedures and analyze and identify the key rules and related changes over time.

Regulatory reporting solutions market at present accounts for nearly 60% of total sales in the market. Furthermore, regulatory reporting solutions are rapidly gaining traction as they aid in risk and compliance management and provide real-time data analysis with flexibility and scalability attributes.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4285

Furthermore, it makes it perfect for various types of regulatory reports such as financial reports, prudential reports, statistical reports, transactional reports, granular reports, and other various types of reports as per jurisdiction. Cloud-based regulatory reporting software, insurance companies, and cross-regulation banks comply with global regulatory requirements.

In order to follow the changing regulations, financial institutions are rapidly adopting new models and running them concurrently. Furthermore, financial institutions seek new technologies that aid them to track, manage, and trace the liquidity risk and regulatory reporting data and also to better understand the crisis impact on the balance sheet and financial liquidity.

Additionally, adequate technology and solutions help banks and financial institutions to smoothly navigate regulatory reporting and financial liquidity issues. Companies are reducing regulatory costs by utilizing third-party regulatory reporting services.

Key Takeaways

The increasing number of fraudulent activities has resulted in the development of RegTech (Regulatory Technology) solutions for efficient regulatory reporting. Furthermore, the implementation of these solutions assists in a significant reduction of compliance costs and improves efficiency.

RegTech is also responsible for speeding up the business processes, enhancing their reliability, and reducing hassle for customers and the risk of compliance failures. In addition to that, regulatory reporting comprises several components such as financial reporting, transactional reporting, prudential reporting, granular reporting, statistical reporting, and others.

In order to go through hassle-free reporting for humongous transactions of financial institutions, RegTech solutions have witnessed a significant rise in demand. These solutions include transaction monitoring, regulatory intelligence risk, and compliance management among others.

Customers are capable of choosing an appropriate RegTech solution depending on their performance attributing to the presence of a huge variety of solutions in the market. Furthermore, individual transactions in financial institutions are propelling at an exponential rate.

Regulatory reporting has rapidly become an important part of many countries all over the globe. The demand for faster and at the same time, accurate regulatory reporting such as financial performance, strategies and practices, and accounting policies requires an automated registry of regulatory reporting per transaction.

RegTech solution creates a need for a solution that comprises its own guidelines following regulations of government as well as institutions. AI is expected to enjoy broad adoption all over risk and compliance and regulatory reporting.

Numerous financial institutions utilize AI as a regulatory reporting solution. It is excessively viewed as a standard statistical toolkit for institutions, which allows them to rapidly add sophisticated data management capabilities according to regulations and policies. Moreover, this new tool may create organizational challenges that are much larger and more complex than spreadsheet environments.

Get More Information on this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/regulatory-reporting-solutions-market

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory reporting solutions market players are focusing on several effective strategies for increasing their investments in research and development to support future technologies. In addition, several companies are acquiring and entering into a partnership with other companies to develop their own regulatory reporting solutions to serve their customers and reduce the churn rate.

Key Companies Profiled are Moody’s Analytics Wolters Kluwer Regnology Oracle SS&C Technologies Saude Labs Vermeg Workviva Prima Solutions Matterhorn Reporting Services Sopra Banking Software Sovos Compaliance Bloomberg Fintelix Smart Stram Technologies

More Insights into the Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market

The European region is anticipated to dominate the global regulatory reporting solutions market over the assessment period. According to the valuations, the United Kingdom regulatory reporting solutions are predicted to propel by 5.7X throughout the projection period.

The North American region is anticipated to create promising growth opportunities over the forecast period by accounting for nearly 84.1% of the North American market share through 2033.

Regulatory Reporting Solutions Outlook by Category

By Solution, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Demand is segmented as:

Regulatory Reporting Software Cloud-based On-premises

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Industry, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Outlook is segmented as:

Banks

Insurance

Wealth & Asset Management

Securities & Investments

By Region, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Sales is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request for Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4285

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Regulatory Reporting Solutions

4.1.1. Subscription Pricing Model

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

E-tailing Solutions Market Size – Global e-tailing solutions market size in 2020 is estimated to be valued upto US$ 12 Billion. E-tailing solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Share – Exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 12.7%, the global peer-to-peer lending market is expected to secure US$ 1.3 Trillion, by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period. As of 2022, the market is estimated at US$ 407.2 Billion, up from US$ 274.4 Billion in 2021.

Parking Management Solutions Market Demand – The parking management solutions market trade is estimated at US$ 404.7 Billion in 2021. The sale is expected to reach US$ 440 Billion in 2022. According to the analysis, the global parking management solutions market is anticipated to secure US$ 768.2 Billion in 2032.

Customer Journey Mapping Software Market Growth – The customer journey mapping software market is anticipated to document a CAGR of 16.3% during the period of 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 48.5 Billion in 2032, from US$ 10.7 Billion in 2022.

IoT In Utilities Market Outlook – The global IoT in the utilities market garnered US$ 36.8 Billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 11.9% to be valued at US$ 41.8 Billion in 2022. Owing to the soaring adoption of IoT techniques and increasing internet penetration in several countries, the market is likely to propel to US$ 129.1 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com