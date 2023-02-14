Rehab Warriors’ unique approach offers a combination of education, training, and hands-on experience in residential development, preparing military veterans for careers in real estate development and construction project management.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rehab Warriors, the nation’s first and only certified and accredited workforce development model specializing in residential development, is working with veterans to jumpstart their careers to stave off an economic downturn through its workforce upskilling program.

The start of 2023 saw more than 75,000 employees in the tech industry lose their jobs since the start of the year. Some of the most prominent Chief Executive Officers in the private sector, including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan & Chase Co., have expressed concerns about the economy as the Federal Reserve continues to combat inflation.

This comprehensive program is aimed at upskilling veterans and preparing them for potential economic downturns by empowering military veterans with meaningful post-service education, career readiness, and civic leadership, addressing veteran transition, affordable housing, and community revitalization.

Andy Williams, the founder of Rehab Warriors, U.S. Marine Corps, and star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Fort Worth,” shares how it’s not just about fixing houses, but building a community: “Too many veterans suffer during times of economic downturn,” said Williams. “I believe a big part of the problem is that they don’t have access to the training and education they need to find good jobs. That’s why I started Rehab Warriors – to help veterans who are too often forgotten and left to fend for themselves. As a U.S. Marine, I’m committed to ensuring no veteran is left behind and they have every chance to succeed in the civilian workforce.”

Research conducted by the University of Michigan examined the long-term effects of entering the labor market during weak economic conditions. Using data from the Health and Retirement Study, the research focuses on veterans from the draft era. It examines the impact of leaving military service during periods of high unemployment on earnings, wealth, and retirement.

The study found that veterans who entered the labor force during weaker economic conditions had lower earning levels that persisted for over a decade. Although these veterans eventually caught up with other veterans in terms of earnings, the study found that the adverse effects on wealth and financial preparedness for retirement were significant, and veterans tended to compensate by prolonging retirement and working longer.

Shareese Blakley, the Program Manager of Rehab Warriors, U.S. Army veteran, shares, “With the current economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we support our veterans and help them secure high-earning jobs and grow sustainable veteran-owned businesses in the real estate industry. Our program gives veterans the skills they need to succeed and thrive, no matter what the future holds.”

Rehab Warriors has partnered with communities and municipalities to provide post-certification pathways to veterans. The company is building upon its initial success in cities such as Arlington, Hurst, Balch Springs, and Fort Worth, Texas, as it launches its campaign to rebuild America’s housing supply.

