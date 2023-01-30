According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American market has existed for a long time and has numerous participants, During the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to experience the highest rate of growth.

Farmington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Rehabilitation exercise equipment helps injured or ill individuals regain their strength, mobility, and function. It can also be used to prevent injuries and assist those with chronic illnesses such as arthritis, which can cause pain and impairment. The market is expanding due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the need for home-based rehabilitation therapies. Lower-body exercise equipment is anticipated to lead the market for rehabilitative exercise equipment in 2022. This segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Sample Copy of the Report “ Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , Etac AB (Sweden) announced the launch of R82 Crocodile (size 0), the smallest walking aid by the company.

, Etac AB (Sweden) announced the launch of R82 Crocodile (size 0), the smallest walking aid by the company. In March 2022 , Medline Industries, LP (US) announced a USD 725 million prime vendor partnership with Mount Sinai Health System (US), to enhance their supply chain strategy and improve patient outcomes.

, Medline Industries, LP (US) announced a USD 725 million prime vendor partnership with Mount Sinai Health System (US), to enhance their supply chain strategy and improve patient outcomes. In March 2022, Prism Medical (UK) announced a partnership with IoT Solution Group (UK), to enable Prism Medical to advance its existing product portfolio and expand into the smart healthcare market.

Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

The legs are made stronger and more flexible with the aid of lower-body exercise equipment. It consists of lunges, split squats, step-downs, hip raises, and similar exercises that target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. Upper-body exercise equipment is utilised by patients recovering from spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and other neurological disorders. Equipment for the upper body consists of Shoulder Internal Rotators, Shoulder External Rotators, Elbow Flexors and Extensors, and Wrist Curls. Total Body Exercise Equipment is a type of Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment that assists individuals with physical impairments in regaining strength and mobility.

The global market for rehabilitation exercise equipment is segmented into hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centres, and home care settings based on where the equipment is used. In 2015, hospitals and clinics had the largest market revenue share. This was due to the growing awareness of the benefits of beginning physical therapy immediately following surgery. In addition, the number of government programmes such as the National Healthcare Discharge Survey (NHDSS) that gather information on discharge status and other associated data for each hospital stay is anticipated to increase demand during the projection period.

Regional Outlook:

The North American market has existed for a long time and has numerous participants. The market is extremely competitive, and participants are constantly developing new ways to provide the best products possible. The market is expanding at a slow rate because there are more senior citizens and obese people in the neighbourhood. Obesity is one of the greatest risk factors for a variety of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. During the forecast period, Latin America is anticipated to experience the highest rate of growth. This market is expanding in the region as an increasing number of individuals become aware of the significance of physical fitness and the elderly population grows.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248409/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Lower Body Exercise Equipment

Upper Body Exercise Equipment

Total Body Exercise Equipment By Applications Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings By Companies Medline Industries, Inc., Alimed, Dynatronics Corporation, ROMA Medical, ScripHessco, HUR, Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Handling impaired individuals by hand can cause major muscular and bone injuries to carers. When doing a lateral transfer, carers must physically move the patient over the stretcher and onto the bed. This puts their safety at jeopardy. This action requires carers to stand awkwardly, which can cause muscle and joint pain. Injuries at healthcare facilities incur both direct and indirect expenses. Direct expenses include money spent on treating injuries and lost workdays. Indirect expenses are difficult to quantify and include the fact that carers cannot perform their tasks as effectively.

Market Restraints:

This industry is expected to grow slowly because the majority of people are not proficient with rehabilitation equipment. For instance, if a person has a stroke and does not receive timely treatment and rehabilitation, this can have a significant impact on how their body functions. This lack of awareness can also lead to patients ignoring the symptoms of serious diseases, making it more difficult for them to recover. This is a significant issue in countries like Malaysia and Taiwan, which lack the necessary infrastructure and personnel to address it.

Market Opportunity:

Governments around the world are enacting an increasing number of regulations to make healthcare treatments shorter and more affordable. When informal care is utilised effectively, it is typically less expensive to give services at a patient’s home than in an institution. In addition, as new technologies such as remote patient monitoring become more prevalent, the home care market is anticipated to expand significantly in the future years.

Rehabilitation Exercise Equipment Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Medline Industries, Inc., Alimed, Dynatronics Corporation, ROMA Medical, ScripHessco, HUR, Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Others.

By Type:

Lower Body Exercise Equipment

Upper Body Exercise Equipment

Total Body Exercise Equipment

By Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Chemistry 4.0 Market – The global Chemistry 4.0 Market was valued at US$ 70.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the market for chemistry 4.0 is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The region’s chemistry 4.0 markets are growing because China is making more chemicals and because the number of people living in cities and factories is growing. The market for IoT in the chemical industry will be boosted by the growth of mining and metal companies in the area.

The global Chemistry 4.0 Market was valued at US$ 70.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the market for chemistry 4.0 is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The region’s chemistry 4.0 markets are growing because China is making more chemicals and because the number of people living in cities and factories is growing. The market for IoT in the chemical industry will be boosted by the growth of mining and metal companies in the area. Breast Cancer Market – The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Based on where it is, North America has the most market share in breast cancer and is the leader in the market. The market is growing because there are more ways to treat breast cancer and more people are getting it. This is helped by the fact that the government is putting more effort into making new drugs, and the medications are working better and giving better results, which also helps the market grow.

The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Based on where it is, North America has the most market share in breast cancer and is the leader in the market. The market is growing because there are more ways to treat breast cancer and more people are getting it. This is helped by the fact that the government is putting more effort into making new drugs, and the medications are working better and giving better results, which also helps the market grow. Veterinary Services Market – The global Veterinary Services Market size accounted for USD 114.41 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 241.76 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2020, North America brought in the most money, with more than 43% of the total. The main reasons for this huge growth are the concrete steps taken by different government animal welfare organizations in the U.S. and Canada to improve veterinary services as a whole.

The global Veterinary Services Market size accounted for USD 114.41 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 241.76 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2020, North America brought in the most money, with more than 43% of the total. The main reasons for this huge growth are the concrete steps taken by different government animal welfare organizations in the U.S. and Canada to improve veterinary services as a whole. AI in Medical Imaging Market – The global AI in Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.87% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, North America had 45% of the market’s revenue. This was because it had the most advanced infrastructure and the highest income per person. The market for AI in medical imaging is also being driven by the fact that there are a lot of market players and supportive government regulations in the area.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com