Rehabilitation Robotics Market To Reach USD 7.6 billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 19.8% | Market Expertz

The Rehabilitation Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers to provide extended training, offering patients a safer environment to get better therapeutic results.

New York, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 7.6 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 19.8% through the years. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of past data to predict the rise of the industry in the coming years. The study examines historical data collected from the years 2016 and 2017 and considers 2018 as the base year to predict the growth of the market in the years 2019 to 2026. It evaluates various critical factors of the market, including the size, share, growth rate, demand, trends, revenue, sales, and gross earnings, among others to help the reader make profitable investments.

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field dedicated to understanding and facilitating rehabilitation by employing robotic devices. It involves the development of robotic devices to assist in therapeutic training and assessment of sensorimotor functions of patients, wherein robots take the place of conventional assistive devices. It encompasses robots that help speed up the recovery of people suffering from movement disorder along with impaired physical functioning. The robots are explicitly designed to provide support to patients with disabilities. Rehabilitation robotics equipment provides support for the performance of sensorimotor functions. Robots are used to help the rehabilitation of arms, hands, legs by supporting motions that can build neurological pathways to facilitate the use of muscles..

FREE SAMPLE COPY [Customized Copy + CAGR and Gross Market Value Included] @ https://www.marketexpertz.com/sample-enquiry-form/46526

The technology is increasingly being adopted in hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers to provide extended training, offering patients a safer environment to get better therapeutic results. Scientific advancements in functional recovery and plasticity have brought about several improvements in the field of rehabilitation robots. These are the primary driving factor for the growth of the Rehabilitation Robotics market. However, the lack of personalization or patient-specific systems is slowing the progress of the market. The entire process of robotic rehabilitation can also be expensive. Moreover, medical and surgical robots used in the therapy are still in the developmental stages. These factors might be potential roadblocks in the growth of the market for a few years as ongoing research and development activities in medical and surgical robotics are expected to boost the growth of the market.

In case of systems, the therapeutic robotic systems segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to several technological innovations like adaptive programming, cloud technology, improved sensors, and voice recognition that are being incorporated in the robotic systems to make these systems more efficient with higher utility. Regionally, North America is expected to control a sizable portion of the rehabilitation robotics market due to the extensive adoption of the technology in rehabilitation centers, increasing investments in the research and development, and technological advancements in the field.

Some of the key findings from our Veterinary Diagnostics Market forecast report:

The market report sheds light on the major sectors in the industry and examines the trends observed in the historical data to derive a detailed analysis of the market scenario. It sheds light on the different areas of the industry to draw a forecast for the coming years. The study segments the industry based on type as Exoskeleton Rehabilitation Robotics, Lower Extremity Rehabilitation Robotics, and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robotics, based on application as Military Strength Training, Neurorehabilitation, and Sports & Orthopedic Medicine, based on systems as Assistive Robotic Systems, Exoskeleton Robotic Systems, Therapeutic Robotic Systems, and others, and based on end-user as Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, and others. The segmentation intends to help the reader devise better business stratagem to implement in the future.

The demand for the market is estimated to increase in the coming years simultaneously with the increasing therapeutic applications of rehabilitation robotics in clinics, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. The study focuses on the recent trends of the business to predict prospective growth and discusses how the latest developments to helps the reader formulate effective business strategies.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/global-rehabilitation-robotics-market

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market overview:

The global Rehabilitation Robotics market is speculated to deliver a stable growth rate in the forecast years. This report highlights the current scenario in major geographical regions that take up a significant share of the industry. The key players in the sector hold a considerable percentage of the global economy. Some of the companies that have been considered for analysis include AlterG, Bionik Inc., Corindus, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Instead Technologies, Kinova, MediTouch Ltd, Reha-Stim, ReWalk Robotics, SF Robot, Tyromotion, and YouRehab, among others.

Further, this report also gives a competitive analysis of the global market to provide a broad view of the individual positions of the companies and the possible effects the upcoming companies shall have on the net value. The industry extends to numerous regions, although this report studies the information and trends of some principal areas for a detailed analysis. The geographies mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report estimates steady growth of the market owing to a surge in demand in the forecast period. This study lays out the opportunities available to investors in the different areas of the industry helps the reader develop profitable investment strategies.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Market Expertz have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of key players, type, application, systems, end use and region:

Leading players of Veterinary Diagnostics Market include:

AlterG

Bionik Inc.

Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation

Corindus, Inc.

CYBERDYNE

DJO Global

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Instead Technologies

Intuitive Surgical

Kinestica

Kinova

MediTouch Ltd

Motorika

MRISAR

Myomo

PARKER HANNIFIN

Performance Health / Patterson Medical

Reha-Stim

Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics

SF Robot

SynTouch LLC

Touch Bionics

Tyromotion

YouRehab

Market has been divided by Type as:

Exoskeleton Rehabilitation Robotics

Lower Extremity Rehabilitation Robotics

Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robotics

Market has been divided by Application as:

Military Strength Training

Neurorehabilitation

Sports & Orthopedic Medicine

Market has been divided by Systems as:

Assistive Robotic Systems

Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

Therapeutic Robotic Systems

Others

Market has been divided by End Use as:

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

Order Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.marketexpertz.com/checkout-form/46526

Market has been segmented by Region as:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Pharma and Healthcare category by Market Expertz

Healthcare Contract Management Software Market – https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/healthcare-contract-management-software-market

Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market – https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/pacemakers-and-cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-devices-market

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market – https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-market

About Us:

Planning to invest in market intelligence products or offerings on the web? Then marketexpertz has just the thing for you – reports from over 500 prominent publishers and updates on our collection daily to empower companies and individuals catch-up with the vital insights on industries operating across different geography, trends, share, size and growth rate. There’s more to what we offer to our customers. With marketexpertz you have the choice to tap into the specialized services without any additional charges.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development 40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City NY 10005 United States Market Expertz | Web: www.marketexpertz.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: [email protected]