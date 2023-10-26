The unique digital application stack includes BrokerMatch.Ai, empowering brokerage firms to unlock nearly half a million dollars in real estate agent recruiting value every month

Lone Tree, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — rēhavaPress, a real estate property technology company dedicated to brokerage growth, today announced the launch of the real estate industry’s first-of-its-kind, complete brokerage solution: BrokerAppStack. The integrated platform combines BrokerMatch.Ai, Local SEO and Homebot.AI, providing residential real estate brokerages with the tools needed to be found, be remembered and grow.

“A coder at heart who sold my first real estate brokerage for $3 million, I’ve seen the gaps and challenges in the real estate industry firsthand — and know what it takes to successfully overcome the intricacies of running a real estate brokerage in today’s dynamic and competitive market,” said Steve deGuzman, founder and CEO of rēhavaPress. “That’s why we’ve fused my years of brokerage expertise with our team’s long-standing experience with groundbreaking artificial intelligence technologies to develop a comprehensive solution that incorporates the benefit of the human touch. BrokerAppStack harnesses humans working alongside AI, truly empowering brokerages with a pioneering product that helps proactively make better, more well-informed decisions that drive consistent market growth.”

BrokerAppStack provides either turnkey or internally managed solutions that create a superior digital infrastructure to support long-term business growth, provide a more consistent customer journey and, ultimately, builds lasting client relationships. With no upfront cost or credit card required, the application stack — including the following proprietary apps — is now available:

— BrokerMatch.Ai: The first agent recruitment solution that implements a proven system combining humans and automation to guarantee delivery of 10 quality candidates to qualified clients monthly, significantly streamlining recruitment — which can be costly and time-consuming but is vital when each agent recruited represents over $54,000 annually in incremental revenue to the brokerage.

— Local SEO: A digital search engine optimization tool that immediately improves a brokerage firm’s citations across the web and ensures that its information is accurate across Google Business Profile, Facebook, Instagram, X and other online platforms, boosting online searchability while creating a strong digital reputation.

— Homebot.Ai: A high-engagement client retention application with artificial intelligence baked in. Homebot Ai has a 10-year history of sustained engagement at 80 percent, with 10 million users monthly. The application delivers a personalized, nearly real-time home value and financial strategy that highlights how customers can maximize wealth through homeownership every month. It’s the pinnacle of top-of-mind awareness for brokers.

“With more than 70 years of combined industry experience under our belts, we’ve implemented what feels like countless innovations in real estate technology over the years, so developing the BrokerAppStack felt like a no-brainer,” continued deGuzman. “The platform doesn’t just streamline internal processes — it reimagines how real estate brokerages recruit brokers, engage customers and increase profits and has cracked the code to sustainably growing businesses.”

rēhavaPress’ BrokerAppStack platform is completely customizable and easily enables integration with most third-party solutions or even a company’s proprietary system. Other consolidated apps within the stack include Advertising Intelligence, Broker Signals, Content Ai, Customer Voice, Metricool Limited, Reputation Management and Social Marketing, allowing real estate professionals to automate specific elements at each stage of the customer journey.

“At rēhavaPress, we’re bridging the gap between tradition and innovation to improve the daily lives of brokers with this transformative app stack,” said Jon Howard, co-founder and COO of rēhavaPress. “We’re so confident in BrokerAppStack’s ability to increase brand awareness and market share, reduce costs, build lasting relationships and drive brokerage growth that we are the first company standing behind our innovation with a bold guarantee: 10 qualified broker candidates per month or your money back. That’s our commitment to broker success!”

For more information about how to participate in a 30-day BrokerAppStack trial, please visit brokerappstack.com.

About rēhavaPress

rēhavaPress is real estate property technology company fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning and a unique digital application suite to propel brokerage growth. Headquartered in Lone Tree, Colo., the company combines expertise from across the real estate industry, AI and property technology to provide an integrated application stack designed to empower real estate brokerages with all the digital infrastructure to be found, be remembered and grow. For more information, please visit rehavapress.com.

