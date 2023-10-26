TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fully integrated professional advisory firm Rehmann, a leader in providing accounting and consulting services to the cannabis industry, today published its 2023 Michigan Cannabis CFO Outlook Report in partnership with A&K Research, Inc. The second annual award-winning report features an in-depth study on the current state of the cannabis industry in the state of Michigan.

“We are excited to make this important data accessible and comprehensible to cannabis business leaders for a second year in a row,” said Chris Rosmarin, CPA and principal at Rehmann. “The 2023 report provides current and future cannabis entrepreneurs and finance professionals with a temperature check on the current state of the industry from a financial perspective as well as predictive snapshots of its future.”

Designed to provide cannabis licensees insight, the 2023 report highlights the latest concerns, trends, and challenges in Michigan’s cannabis industry, arming them with not only an inside look at the operational, tax, and M&A activities of their unnamed peers but also those peers’ plans and expectations for the future.

“As the Michigan cannabis industry continues to grow, many businesses do not have the proper guidance and thus struggle to manage their own growth,” said Erik Schumacher, CPA and principal at Rehmann. “We hope the report provides businesses with the clarity and information they need to make educated decisions and expand their businesses.”

“Taking into consideration the results and consistent increases in stats, it’s clear that the cannabis industry is stabilizing as compared to the prior year,” said Maher Faik, CPA and senior manager of finance and accounting solutions at Rehmann. “We are eager to continue providing our clients with compliance advice and adding value to their businesses as the industry continues to mature.”

