Reinol Original Hand Cleaner Part of the Coronavirus Campaign to Wash and Clean Hands Regularly

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

BOCA RATON, FL, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workers, who get their hands dirty with grease and need heavy-duty soap, often turn to Reinol Original Hand Cleaner.

Now, with the coronavirus spreading throughout the world, Reinol Original Hand Cleaner suggests their customers wash often and carry an alcohol-based sanitizer for good measure after they get the dirt, grease, and grime off their hands. 

“Like other companies, we are concerned about the health and well-being of our customers and people everywhere during this health crisis,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol. “We know our solvent-free, heavy-duty hand cleaner gets the grease out, but today we urge everyone to follow health officials’ advice and wash often throughout the day.”

Here is the proper way to wash your hands: 

  • Wet your hands to the wrist with clean, running water.
  • Apply a good amount of soap.
  • Lather up the soap by rubbing your hands together.
  • Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Try humming “Happy Birthday” twice to make sure you wash long enough.
  • Rinse your hands thoroughly.
  • Dry your hands using a clean paper towel.

Leon said Reinol is a great option to get people to wash and rinse their hands because rinsing is a built-in mandatory requirement of the Reinol washing exercise. 

CDC health officials say washing your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water is your best defense against spreading germs. When you can’t wash your hands, the CDC suggests using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. 

However, the CDC says hand sanitizers may not work well with heavily soiled or greasy hands.

That is where Reinol Original Hand Cleaner plays its role in thoroughly cleaning hands efficiently and completely, as it uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents.  Reinol is a perfect choice for industries, such as automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, workshops, and maintenance departments.  

“With the coronavirus, everyone should follow the CDC’s guidelines. Wash often with soap and water. Use a hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available,” said Trevor Kempster, one of the owners of Reinol.

Science experts say the type of soap you use doesn’t matter. Washing thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap is the key to getting rid of the virus.

Another advantage to using Reinol is that it requires a very small amount to clean your hands economically.

“When you are washing your hands all day long, you need soap that works and is economical,” Leon said, adding that a one-liter tub will wash 300 hands. To use Reinol, you first must rub a teaspoon of the Reinol paste into your hands before adding a few drops of water and then rinse well with clean running water

“Reinol Hand cleaner can play a vital part in reducing the potentially dangerous problems encountered by all who work with their hands due to the thorough cleaning and rinsing with Reinol,” Leon added.

To learn more about Reinol, visit www.reinol.co.za.  To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, go to Amazon.

CONTACT: Andrew Polin
Reinol Original Hand Cleaner
561-544-0719
[email protected]
