Reis, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS) (“Reis” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial real estate market information and analytical tools, announced that it will release its third quarter 2017 results on the morning of Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The complete release will also be available directly at either of the following web pages:

http://investor.reis.com/

http://investor.reis.com/releases.cfm

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2017 results, management’s outlook for the remainder of 2017 and other matters.

Details:
Date:       November 7, 2017
Time:      11:00 AM (EST)

Listen via Internet: http://investor.reis.com/

Dial-in number (U.S. and Canada): (877) 390-5537

Dial-in number (outside U.S. and Canada): (760) 666-3763
Conference ID: 9268049 or “Reis”

A replay of the conference call will be available from shortly after the conference call through 2:00 PM (EST) on November 14, 2017 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from inside the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and Canada, and referring to the conference ID: 9268049 or “Reis.” An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Reis’s website at http://investor.reis.com/events.cfm and will remain on the website for a period of time following the call.

About Reis

Reis provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals through its Reis Services subsidiary. Reis Services, including its predecessors, was founded in 1980. Reis maintains a proprietary database containing detailed information on commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. The database contains information on apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research & development, self storage, seniors housing, student housing and affordable housing properties, and is used by real estate investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions. In addition, Reis data is used by debt and equity investors to assess, quantify and manage the risks of default and loss associated with individual mortgages, properties, portfolios and real estate backed securities. Reis currently provides its information services to many of the nation’s leading lending institutions, equity investors, brokers and appraisers.

The Company’s product portfolio features: Reis SE, its flagship delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises; ReisReports, aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises; Reis Portfolio CRE, and other portfolio support products and services, aimed primarily at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions. It is through these products that Reis provides online access to a proprietary database of commercial real estate information and analytical tools designed to facilitate debt and equity transactions as well as ongoing asset and portfolio evaluations. Depending on the product or level of entitlement, users have access to market trends and forecasts at metropolitan and neighborhood levels throughout the U.S. and/or detailed building-specific information such as rents, vacancy rates, lease terms, property sales, new construction listings and property valuation estimates. Reis’s products are designed to meet the demand for timely and accurate information to support the decision-making of property owners, developers, builders, banks and non-bank lenders, equity investors and service providers.  These real estate professionals require access to timely information on both the performance and pricing of assets, including detailed data on market transactions, supply, absorption, rents and sale prices. This information is critical to all aspects of valuing assets and financing their acquisition, development and construction.

For more information regarding Reis’s products and services, visit www.reis.com and www.reisreports.com.

Press Contact:
Mark P. Cantaluppi
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Reis, Inc.
(212) 921-1122

