RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc. (OTC: ATDS) (“Data443”), a data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has partnered with IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to provide corporate communications expertise.

Data443 is committed to organizing the world’s information by identifying and protecting sensitive data, regardless of location, platform or format. Data443 provides software and services to secure data across devices and databases both at rest and in-transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. With over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security. Data443 helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Data443 derives revenue primarily from contracts for subscriptions to access its SaaS platforms, and ancillary services provided in connection with its subscription services. Data443 provides the tools needed to give companies control over their data processing activities, with capabilities for identifying, reporting, migrating or deleting sensitive data.

Additionally, Data443 provides a unique ‘reboot to restore’ service for ransomware infections, blocking further spread of ransomware infections in enterprises and minimizing egressed data. This enables enterprises and users to get back to work quickly.

Data443 expects that IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Data443.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Data443 the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“Data security is a fast-growing area within IT, with analysts forecasting sector growth from roughly $19 billion in 2021 to $54.23 billion by 2027. For Data443, that represents a significant opportunity,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Data443 as it leverages a privacy-forward methodology and diverse product offerings to address the evolving data security needs of its growing client base.”

To learn more about Data443, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/ATDS

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides data security and privacy management solutions in homes, in offices and across enterprises for the multi-cloud. Trusted by over 10,000 business customers, Data443 organizes the world’s data by identifying and protecting sensitive data in various locations, platforms and formats.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. IBN has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve its increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

