Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / REIT Investing Made Easier with New Site

REIT Investing Made Easier with New Site

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Upside Avenue, an award-winning multifamily REIT, recently announced the launch of its new website. As a result, investors can learn more about REIT investing through its easy-to-understand content that includes informative graphs and data, videos, articles, and whitepapers.

REIT investing Made Easier with New Site | Upside Avenue

REIT investing Made Easier with New Site | Upside Avenue

REIT investing made easier with infographics explaining how REITs work | Upside Avenue

REIT investing made easier with infographics explaining how REITs work | Upside Avenue

Austin, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upside Avenue, an award-winning multifamily REIT, recently announced the launch of its new website. As a result, investors can learn more about REIT investing through its easy-to-understand content that includes informative graphs and data, videos, articles, and whitepapers.

New site is packed full of content to help investors make an informative decision

The new website features information about REIT investing the former did not include. For instance, you can now find:

  • Information about portfolio diversification with REITs using your investment retirement account
  • A list of what you need to get started with your investment.
  • A video on how to make an investment.
  • A knowledge hub that features our blog, educational video library, and whitepapers.
  • Helpful information for Financial Advisors about Upside Avenue and its REIT.
  • More information about Upside Avenue and its parent company, Casoro Group.

Making REIT investing transparent

In addition to the new website, the team at Upside Avenue is actively implementing systems that improve the investor onboarding and communication experience. Investors can look forward to seeing more information about:

  • Next steps as a new investor.
  • How to use your investor portal account.
  • The performance of each multifamily asset invested in the REIT portfolio.

In other words, we’re making it easier for you to discover your upside.

 

About Upside Avenue

For decades, the ultra-wealthy and financial institutions have been putting their money to work in real estate—now with Upside Avenue, you can too. We provide access to a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of income-producing multifamily real estate for as little as $2,000. Learn more about the Upside Avenue Multifamily REIT with targeted returns of 10-15% IRR.

Attachments

  • new Upside website
  • new upside page mobile 
CONTACT: Jessica Lee-Wen
Upside Avenue
512-492-8882
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.