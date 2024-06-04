Joint customers can now easily power decision making with intelligence by bringing knowledge and business logic closer to their data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, today announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, the public availability of its Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. Built with the Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services, RelationalAI enables customers to combine knowledge graphs with GenAI to get more value from their data and make better decisions.

For decades, organizations have sought methodologies to improve decision-making by using large stores of data. Despite advances in cloud data storage and computing power, creating intelligent applications that observe, decide, and act on knowledge from data remain a challenge.

Operating as a coprocessor inside of Snowflake, RelationalAI enhances decision-making by bringing knowledge and business logic closer to data, using the same relational paradigm that organizations have relied on for decades. With RelationalAI, customers can easily apply an expanding set of AI techniques, including graph, rule based reasoning, prescriptive, and predictive analytics to their Snowflake data and build a common model of their business to capture knowledge centrally, streamlining and enhancing every decision across the organization.

“We’re excited to be paving the way within the emerging knowledge graph coprocessor category,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Snowflake to deliver a solution that enables customers to get more value from their data to make smarter business decisions, faster. RelationalAI extends what customers can do with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, and enables them to create new workloads where their data already lives.”

RelationalAI operates within joint customers’ Snowflake accounts, enabling customers to take full advantage of the existing security and governance parameters, with no data egress. With the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown program, customers can use their Snowflake Capacity commitment towards RelationalAI, simplifying the procurement process. This combination provides significant customer value, compared to managing several legacy point solutions, each operating outside of Snowflake.

“We’re thrilled to have RelationalAI unveil its innovative knowledge graph coprocessor as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace,” said Prasanna Krishnan, Head of Collaboration and Horizon, Snowflake. “Built on the Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services, this technology enables customers to get more value from their Snowflake data and operationalize their organization’s knowledge through a common model of their business. It’s great to see customers simplify procurement and ensure governance by bringing RelationalAI’s Native App to their data within Snowflake.”

“Thanks to RelationalAI, we are developing a deeper understanding of our customers,” said Cristian Figueroa, Head of Network Science and Behavioral Modeling, Cash App. “RelationalAI’s knowledge graph coprocessor enables my team to see patterns, identify customer needs, and better serve our customers. With RelationalAI, we can now do these sophisticated graph analyses within our Snowflake environment, saving us significant time and money. And RelationalAI’s performance is superb. What used to be done in days, can now be done in minutes.”

RelationalAI is demonstrating its knowledge graph coprocessor at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit, taking place this week in San Francisco.

RelationalAI will also be featured in several sessions at Snowflake Summit, including:

Snowflake’s Platform keynote with joint customer AT&T’s Prathiba Sugumaran , Director of Technology Data and AI, Chief Data Officer, on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30 a.m. PT

Director of Technology Data and AI, Chief Data Officer, on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30 a.m. PT Snowflake’s Builders keynote with joint customer Cash App’s Cristian Figueroa , Head of Network Science and Behavioral Modeling, on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:30 a.m. PT

Head of Network Science and Behavioral Modeling, on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:30 a.m. PT AI for Good: Transforming industries featuring Marco Diciolla , VP of GTM, on Monday, June 3rd at 1:00 p.m. PT

featuring , VP of GTM, on Monday, June 3rd at 1:00 p.m. PT Women Leading in AI breakout session featuring Aisha Quaintance , VP, Strategic Development at RelationalAI, and Chairman of Executive Data Forum at Women In Data, on Wednesday, June 5th at 12:00 p.m. PT

featuring , VP, Strategic Development at RelationalAI, and Chairman of Executive Data Forum at Women In Data, on Wednesday, June 5th at 12:00 p.m. PT Cash App breakout session once again featuring Cristian Figueroa presenting a session titled: “How Block’s Cash App Uses Knowledge Graphs In Snowflake For Customer Insights” on Thursday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. PT

once again featuring Cristian Figueroa presenting a session titled: “How Block’s Cash App Uses Knowledge Graphs In Snowflake For Customer Insights” on Thursday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. PT Blue Yonder breakout session featuring Amanpreet Singh, CVP, Greenfield Innovations, presenting a session titled “Blue Yonder Supply Chain Strategist: Cognitive AI on Snowflake with SPCS” on Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 a.m. PT

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI is on a mission to power every decision with intelligence. As the industry’s first knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, RelationalAI enables organizations to apply multiple AI techniques with GenAI to their data, where it already lives, simplifying computing and powering better decisions. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .