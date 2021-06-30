Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Relay Platform Connects to IVANS Distribution Platform

Relay Platform Connects to IVANS Distribution Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Electronic Quoting and Proposal Automation specialist partners with IVANS to increase speed to quote for P&C agents

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IVANS Insurance Solutions® today announced that Relay Platform (“Relay”), a property and casualty (P&C) electronic placing solution, has partnered with IVANS to connect to the IVANS Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform for commercial lines marketing and sales distribution. By connecting to IVANS Distribution Platform, Relay will expand its market reach, allowing its agencies to access a wider range of relevant commercial insurers to find the best coverage for their customers more quickly.

“Our solution is seeing rapid adoption from agents and brokers, who welcome help in navigating hardening markets,” said Eric Lough, Director of Distribution & AMS Partnerships, Relay Platform. “We already excel in lines such as Cyber, Professional Liability, and other Specialty Lines, but the reach of the IVANS Distribution Platform will take us to a whole new level by adding to our existing submit – quote – bind capabilities, and particularly so, in Small Commercial.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle, supporting both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. The platform also identifies market appetite as part of the process to increase efficiencies and submission volume, and lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

“Due to the time and expense necessary to maintain connections between agency technology and insurers and MGAs, distribution partners are finding new ways to expand markets that require less overhead,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Distribution Platform will expand the lines of business that can be quickly quoted, all through a single connectivity access point, increasing Relay Platform’s value proposition to its agencies.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm
IVANS Insurance Solutions
4048420055
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.