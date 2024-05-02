Approximately $750 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at end of Q1 2024, expected to fund operations into second half of 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today reported first quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights.

“We have started 2024 with a focus on maintaining strong execution across our portfolio,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics. “We continue to progress a robust RLY-2608 development program and expect to share additional data in the second half of the year. In parallel, we have continued to advance our pre-clinical pipeline and look forward to disclosing at least one new program this year, which is being designed to have first-in-class potential.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

RLY-2608 (ReDiscover study)

RLY-2608 doublet : continued to enroll patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in two additional dose expansion cohorts of RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant – a second 600mg BID cohort as well as one at 400mg BID

: continued to enroll patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in two additional dose expansion cohorts of RLY-2608 in combination with fulvestrant – a second 600mg BID cohort as well as one at 400mg BID RLY-2608 triplet : continued enrollment of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + ribociclib triplet combination in patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008; ReFocus study)

As previously disclosed, the company will minimize resource allocation in 2024 to allow data to mature and inform future clinical development decisions

Anticipated 2024 Milestones

RLY-2608 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant data update in the second half of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + ribociclib initial safety data in the second half of 2024

Lirafugratinib: tumor agnostic data and regulatory update in the second half of 2024

Pre-clinical: disclose new program(s) in 2024

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $749.6 million compared to $750.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The company expects its current cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into the second half of 2026.

Revenue: Revenue was $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a payment of $10.0 million in connection with a milestone achieved under the company’s Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech, Inc. during the first quarter of 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $82.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $82.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of prioritization of certain programs in our pipeline, as previously disclosed in 2023 and earlier in 2024.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to additional stock compensation expense.

Net Loss: Net loss was $81.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, or a net loss per share of $0.62, as compared to a net loss of $94.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, or a net loss per share of $0.78.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: License and other revenue $ 10,007 $ 226 Total revenue 10,007 226 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses $ 82,403 $ 82,827 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1,832 ) (1,003 ) General and administrative expenses 19,799 19,579 Total operating expenses 100,370 101,403 Loss from operations (90,363 ) (101,177 ) Other income: Interest income 8,951 6,941 Other income (expense) 25 (3 ) Total other income, net 8,976 6,938 Net loss $ (81,387 ) $ (94,239 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 130,843,013 121,320,865 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized holding (loss) gain (962 ) 4,618 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (962 ) 4,618 Total comprehensive loss $ (82,349 ) $ (89,621 )

Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 749,608 $ 750,086 Working capital (1) 732,956 739,834 Total assets 841,441 843,980 Total liabilities 95,677 91,977 Total stockholders’ equity 745,764 752,003 Restricted cash 2,707 2,707

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.