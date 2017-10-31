WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will delay the release of long-awaited tax legislation by one day until Thursday, the head of the chamber’s tax-writing panel said late on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Release of House tax bill delayed until Thursday - October 31, 2017
- Banks fearing North Korea hacking prepare defenses: cyber experts - October 31, 2017
- Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to Madrid court - October 31, 2017