Reliance Standard Selects EIS Group’s Insurance Platform for Voluntary Benefits

Modern, open technology platform will support transformation and innovation in insurer’s voluntary benefits business

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EIS Group, a global core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced that Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Reliance Standard), a leading group insurance carrier specializing in employee benefits solutions for companies of all sizes, has selected EIS Suite™ as the new core platform for its voluntary benefits business. The platform will be used for product development, rating, policy administration, billing, and customer management processes as the cornerstone of Reliance Standard’s delivery and evolution of its voluntary critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity products.

“As voluntary benefits innovators, Reliance Standard is known for building affordable, easy-to-understand benefits programs delivered expertly,” said John Albanese, SVP and chief information officer, Reliance Standard. “Our selection of EIS Group allows us to continue that tradition and quickly adapt to broker and customer expectations and other market changes. EIS has a strong track record of rapid and successful implementation and a solution upon which we can build a voluntary benefits platform for future growth and efficiency. We gain the flexibility to quickly create new products and the agility of an open architecture and APIs to connect an ecosystem of partners and services, bringing a new level of risk protection and service to our customers.”

The EIS Suite of fully integrated solutions—PolicyCore®, BillingCore®, CustomerCore™, and EIS DXP™—will enable Reliance Standard to:

  • Support customer journeys with a seamless, data-rich multi-channel experience;
  • Quickly add new products to take advantage of market opportunities;
  • Reduce the cost of operations by utilizing modern architecture; and
  • Establish a digital ecosystem that supports business growth

“EIS Group is honored to be chosen to support Reliance Standard on this transformation initiative,” said Alec Miloslavsky, CEO and executive chairman of EIS Group. “The EIS Group team is inspired by Reliance Standard’s vision and leadership as a market innovator and look forward to working together to bring it to life.”

About Reliance Standard

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leader in absence and employee benefits solutions including financial protection, absence management and supplemental health, with a portfolio of insurance products that include disability, life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, medical stop loss and limited benefit medical. Reliance Standard markets these solutions nationwide through independent brokers and agents to employers of all sizes. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, Reliance Standard was founded in 1907 in Chicago, IL.

About EIS Group

EIS Group is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS Group provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers premium growth for P&C and Life insurance companies worldwide. For more information on how EIS Group helps insurers become unbeatably fast at everything they do, visit EISGroup.com.

