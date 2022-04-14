Breaking News
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, April 28th

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

DATE:   Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
TIME:   8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
DIAL-IN:   (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
     
CONFERENCE ID:   13728592
     
WEBCAST:   https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540635&tp_key=8ccd028fb4
     

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13728592. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2021, Reliance’s average order size was $3,050, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400

