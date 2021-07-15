Reliant Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RBNC

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) to United Community Banks, Inc. is fair to Reliant shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding.

Halper Sadeh encourages Reliant shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]

The investigation concerns whether Reliant and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Reliant shareholders; (2) determine whether United is underpaying for Reliant; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Reliant shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Reliant shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

