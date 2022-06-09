ReliaQuest Named Title Sponsor of Tampa Bay Bowl

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tampa Bay Bowl Association officials today announced an agreement with Tampa-based tech giant ReliaQuest to become the title sponsor of the Tampa Bay Bowl. The bowl will be known as the ReliaQuest Bowl for the next four years encompassing the January 2023-2026 games and will continue the game’s long tradition of playing in the New Year’s Day lineup of college football bowl games, the Bowl’s TV Network partnership with ESPN and its conference affiliations with the SEC and Big Ten/ACC.

“We are thrilled to welcome ReliaQuest as the title sponsor of the Bowl,” noted Bowl Association Chairman Troy Atlas. “ReliaQuest is a leader in cybersecurity and a key business leader in the Tampa Bay region. This is a 21st Century partnership with a fantastic 21st Century company.  We look forward to working with Brian Murphy and the ReliaQuest team to showcase their brand nationally and internationally while continuing to positively impact both the sport of college football and the Tampa Bay community, which we both call home.”

“The Tampa Bay Bowl has a rich history as an iconic game played on one of the biggest sports days of the year, January 1,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. “We’ve always believed that security is a team sport and ReliaQuest is proud to continue this game’s great tradition.”

About the Tampa Bay Bowl Association:
The Tampa Bay Bowl Association continues a 36-year tradition in the Tampa Bay community and will host teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference/Notre Dame in Raymond James Stadium in January 2023. Over its history it has brought more than a million out of market visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact and distributing $164 million to universities. It has also contributed more than $3 million to local charities since 2016 through its Charitable Giving Initiative. For information on the bowl go to www.TampaBayBowl.com or call 813-874-BOWL.

About ReliaQuest:
ReliaQuest, the force multiplier of security operations, increases visibility, reduces complexity, and manages risk with its cloud native security operations platform, GreyMatter. ReliaQuest GreyMatter is built on an XDR architecture and delivered as a service anywhere in the world, any time of the day, by bringing together telemetry from tools and applications across cloud, on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures.

Hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations trust ReliaQuest to operationalize security investments, ensuring teams focus on the right problems while closing visibility and capability gaps to proactively manage risk and accelerate initiatives for the business. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

Bowl Media Contact:
Mike Schulze
mike@tampabaybowl.com

ReliaQuest Media Contact:
Kathleen Flaherty
Highwire PR
reliaquest@highwirepr.com 

