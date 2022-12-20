Former Veracode Executive Brings Over 30 Years Experience to Oversee ReliaQuest’s Revenue Growth

John Wallace John Wallace, Chief Revenue Officer at ReliaQuest

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced that John Wallace was named Chief Revenue Officer to lead ReliaQuest’s continued growth and expansion. Wallace will join ReliaQuest’s executive leadership team and report to Colin O’Connor.

“John Wallace joins ReliaQuest having overseen successful go-to-market and growth efforts for well-respected companies. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand and grow our team,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO at ReliaQuest. “We are confident that his strength in leadership, extensive knowledge of the security industry and experience in scaling businesses will lead to continued success at ReliaQuest.”

Wallace has grown and expanded revenue six times in SAAS based companies and most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Americas at Veracode. In his role, Wallace grew Veracode from $30M to $280M ARR by leading large go-to-market sales teams, and led new ARR business across North, Central and South America. Prior to that, Wallace served as the President at Online Management Systems LLC and General Manager, SVP at Razorgator, and VP Global Sales at Iron Mountain where he built a $240M Digital Business Unit over a three year period. With over 30 years of experience and more than 22 years of software-as-a-service (SaaS) experience, Wallace’s expertise extends to value selling, building high performing teams and mentoring. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Babson College.

“As the security industry evolves and companies need to adapt, it’s more important than ever for organizations to increase visibility, reduce complexity and manage risk. ReliaQuest has built a powerful security operations platform that many Fortune 500 companies are using today to address their security needs,” said Wallace. “I’m honored to join the ReliaQuest team and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in the future.”

