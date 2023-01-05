MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relievant Medsystems, a company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announced that basivertebral nerve (BVN) ablation received a Grade A Quality of Evidence Ranking with High Level of Certainty Regarding Net Benefit in the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Evidence-Based Clinical Guideline of Interventional Treatments for Low Back Pain. The publication is the most comprehensive analysis and grading of existing and emerging interventional treatments available for low back pain and was published in Volume 15 of the Journal of Pain Research.

The ASPN Back Guideline was developed to provide clinicians with the most comprehensive review of interventional treatments for lower back disorders and established a therapy grade – including level of evidence and level of certainty net benefit – for the most commonly available interventional treatments. BVN ablation attained the highest possible marks in both areas, including a Grade A Quality of Evidence Ranking and High Level of Certainty Regarding Net Benefit. The ASPN Back Group recommends BVN ablation with “high certainty that the net benefit is substantial”, noting that the evidence includes consistent treatment results from well-designed, well-conducted studies and that future studies would be unlikely to affect this conclusion.

“We are pleased to see BVN ablation recognized as having the highest quality of evidence and level of certainty regarding treatment benefit in this comprehensive, collaborative, and multi-specialty analysis,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “The ASPN Back Guideline is the latest in a series of society-driven clinical guidelines that validate BVN ablation treatment such as the Intracept® Procedure in helping patients find relief from their chronic vertebrogenic low back pain.”

Relievant Medsystems’ minimally invasive Intracept® Procedure is the only FDA-cleared treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain, using targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the BVN from transmitting pain signals to the brain. The procedure is typically performed in an outpatient surgery center and takes approximately one hour. Based on existing data, patients typically experience minimal post-procedure pain and generally quick recovery times. Patients often feel pain relief within two weeks of being treated with the Intracept Procedure.

About Vertebrogenic Pain

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which worsens when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard MRI that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a commercial-stage medical device company transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a form of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for millions of indicated patients. For more information about Relievant Medsystems and the Intracept Procedure, visit www.relievant.com.

