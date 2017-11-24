Reliq Health Announces Call-In Details for Quarterly Reporting Call, and Launch of New iUGO Care Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, will host an investor update conference call to review the Company’s recent progress and answer questions from shareholders.

Conference Call Information: When: December 1, 2017, 8:00am – 9:00am PST / 11:00am – noon EST ID: 3298828 Dial In: Canada and U.S. – (844) 461-9931 International – (636) 812-6630

The Company would like to advise participants to join the conference call at least 10 minutes early in order to register. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to [email protected] as these questions will be addressed first, following which the moderator will open up the call to questions from investors who have registered and joined the queue. To join the queue participants will be asked to key in *1 at any point in the call. Once the questions submitted in advance via email have been addressed, the moderator will open the line to callers in the queue one at a time in order of priority. A recording of the conference call will be available afterwards until December 8, 2017, and will be accessible by calling either of the following numbers: (855) 869-2056 or (404) 537-3406.

New iUGO Care Website:

Reliq is also pleased to announce that it has launched a new website for its iUGO Care product platform at www.iugocare.com. The new website is intended to support Reliq’s business development and customer outreach efforts and increase product brand awareness. The site provides detailed information on the iUGO Care product line, cloud platform, cybersecurity, company partners and customer testimonials.

Reliq’s iUGO Care digital health solution provides high quality virtual care in the community by creating a “virtual hospital ward” within the patient’s home, automatically collecting vital signs and tracking medication adherence. iUGO Care’s interactive voice technology provides patients with audible alerts and reminders to take their medications, collect their vitals using Bluetooth-enabled monitoring devices and perform prescribed rehab or fitness activities. iUGO Care’s two-way voice hub provides voice-activated access to patient education content, empowering patients and family members to proactively manage complex chronic conditions. Reliq’s iUGO Care cloud platform instantly alerts the clinical care team if a patient develops key warning signs, allowing clinicians to intervene before a health crisis occurs and preventing costly and disruptive hospital readmissions and ER visits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Laura Welsh: [email protected]

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

or CORE Capital Partners at 604-566-9233 or [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.

We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.