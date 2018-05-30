Reliq Health Technologies Announces Agreement with CareOneTeam to Accelerate Onboarding of Patients – Company Maintains Guidance for 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) or (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for the Community-Based Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Master Services Agreement with CareOneTeam of Rockhill, South Carolina to allow the Company to offer clients Implementation Support services and increase the pace of patient onboarding going forward. These services represent a new revenue stream for the Company as well as being a significant value add for Reliq’s customers.

“We are very pleased to be working with CareOneTeam as our Implementation partner,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Their team of qualified healthcare professionals will work with Reliq’s US customers on device implementation, supporting patients through device setup and training. Our customers in Texas have been constrained by a shortage of their preferred monitoring devices, which we have taken steps to resolve quickly through the substantial hardware order we recently announced. Our partnership with CareOneTeam will allow us to offer Implementation Support to these clients, and future customers throughout the United States, to maximize the rate of patient onboarding once our clients’ preferred hardware is available. As a result of this partnership our guidance for 2018 remains unchanged despite the brief delay in onboarding/new contracts caused by the temporary hardware shortage.”

“CareOneTeam is an innovative company of health care professionals: clinical pharmacists, nurses, care coordinators, and patient advocates – working with physicians and caregivers to provide optimal care coordination,” said John Byars, President & CEO, CareOneTeam. “We are excited to be working with Reliq Health and their clients to implement the iUGO Care solution. We share Reliq’s passion for improving access to care for patients in remote and rural communities. We look forward to working with Reliq to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for chronic disease patients throughout the US.”

“Paz Home Health has been a customer of Reliq Health since 2017. We recently achieved Superior HealthPlan Approved Provider status thanks to our iUGO Care remote patient monitoring program and are excited about the additional patients this will add to our practice,” said Dayana Bermea, CEO, Paz Home Health LLC. “However, we’ve been limited in our ability to add patients to our iUGO Care program over the last few months due to a lack of availability of our preferred hardware. We are thrilled that Reliq Health has stepped up to secure a supply of these devices, and has partnered with CareOneTeam to help us rapidly onboard our patients as soon as the hardware becomes available. We look forward to delivering the high quality care Paz is known for to our new Superior HealthPlan patients through iUGO Care.”

