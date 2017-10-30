Reliq Health Technologies Corrects Offering Size of Brokered Private Placement and Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, wishes to clarify its news release on October 17, 2017. The Company intends to offer a private placement financing of up 10,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering is led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.60 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has granted the Agents an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), which may be exercised in the Agents’ sole discretion and without obligation, exercisable in whole or in part and in one or more tranches at any time and from time to time prior to the closing of the Offering, to offer up to an additional 25% of the Units sold under the Offering, with the same terms and conditions as the Units. The Agents have elected to exercise the Over-Allotment Option in full to offer an additional 2,500,000 Units under the Offering. This will raise additional gross proceeds of $1,000,000, resulting in a total gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 to be raised under the Offering.

