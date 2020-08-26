Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RelSup － Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust

RelSup － Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

RelSup, LLC is Introducing Dietary Supplements to Support Liver and Gallbladder Function, Digestion, Metabolic Health, and Lactose Intolerance

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RelSup, a nutraceutical company in Minnesota, announced this week it is introducing four new dietary supplements to support liver function, gallbladder function, digestion, metabolic health, and lactose intolerance. 

“We have partnered with PharmUnion, LLC to develop and distribute reliable supplements that people can trust,” said Steve Berens, President of RelSup, the U.S. distributor for these supplements. “The proprietary formulas, ingredients, and delivery systems set our supplements apart from other products currently on the market.”

Berens said these four supplements were chosen because of their unique formulations that address common ailments American consumers live with daily.

RelSup is introducing the following supplements:

  • Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.
  • Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, and helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.
  • Lactacol, contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.
  • Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in the elimination of dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

Berens said one of the ingredients that set Supracol apart from other products is butyric acid, which recent research suggests could benefit the colon.

“It is the combination of a gastro-resistant capsule, butyric acid, probiotics and prebiotics that makes Supracol different from its competitors” he added.

More than 100 million people in America use outpatient visits annually because of bloating and diarrhea, two of the most common digestion problems.

“Lactacol was developed with Lactase to help prevent gas, bloating, and diarrhea caused by lactose intolerance,” Berens said, adding that lactase is an enzyme that breaks down dairy products. “Many people who are lactose intolerant do not make enough lactose, and thus prevents them from digesting dairy products efficiently.”

Berens said Hepazak’s two active ingredients are L-Arginine, which promotes detoxification, and Betaine, a strong antioxidant that helps prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals.

Berens said RelSup plans to expand its distribution across the U.S.

For more information, visit RelSup online at www.relsupcorp.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Polin
RelSup
561-544-0719
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.