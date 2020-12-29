RelSup Urges Americans to Commit to their Health Resolution for 2021

Start of 2021 a Perfect Time to Re-Evaluate Dietary Supplement Regimen

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getting healthy is the top New Year’s resolution for many people every year.

Part of a health regimen for more than 70 percent of Americans is taking dietary supplements .

“We know the start of a new year is when a lot of us resolve to get healthy,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor.

Berens said the overwhelming majority of American consumers take dietary supplements because they believe they are effective, which is why RelSup has just introduced four nutritional supplements that target digestive health and liver health.

“We developed our supplements because there are questionable brands on the market,” Berens said. “RelSup, which is short for reliable supplements that you can trust, decided to make high-quality products that would stand apart from others on the market.

“Our flagship supplements address health issues that are important to many consumers,” Berens said. “We emphasized supplements that focus on different aspects of digestive health because the body needs nutrients to function at peak performance. If the digestive system is not working properly, the body cannot absorb the nutrients it needs.”

RelSup dietary supplements now available at Amazon, VitaBeauti.com and StackedNutrition.com include:

Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.

Artizak, which provides strong support for the liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.

Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

“For the past several decades, each generation seems more concerned about their health than the previous one,” Berens said. “When you combine how COVID-19 has focused us on our health and our traditional desire to start the new year healthy, you realize that people are more concerned about their well-being than ever before.”

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon, VitaBeauti or StackedNutrition online.

