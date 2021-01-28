RelSup’s Artizak Lactacol, Supracol, and Hepazak “Reliable Supplements You Can Trust” are GMO-Free

RelSup Dietary Supplements Available at VitaBeauti.com

RelSup dietary supplements now available at Amazon, VitaBeauti.com and StackedNutrition.com include: 1) Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine. 2) Artizak, which provides strong support for the liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. 3) Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products. 4) Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RelSup’s Artizak, Lactacol, Supracol, and Hepazak dietary supplements are GMO-free.

“Whereas many dietary supplements on the market use genetically-modified ingredients, all of our flagship products are GMO-free,” said Steve Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “They are also gluten-free.”

Berens said many consumers are seeking GMO-free supplements, which means the ingredients have not been genetically modified.

“At RelSup, we provide the most trust-worthy dietary supplements on the market,” Berens said. “Our research and development team sets high standards and only uses high-quality, trustworthy ingredients.”

RelSup provides dietary supplements to help the growing number of consumers who want to stay healthy.

“Hepazak’s ingredients contain a potent anti-oxidant , which may protect your cells from free radicals that may play a role in certain diseases,” Berens said. “Hepazak aims to support liver injury protection.”

Berens said Artizak, which aims to support liver and gallbladder functions, contains ingredients used in traditional remedies.

“Our GMO-free proprietary formulas work to maximize the effectiveness of Artizak and Hepazak,” Berens said.

“RelSup delivers dietary supplements that consumers can trust,” Berens said. “We are continually reviewing formulas for dietary supplements that will improve the quality of life for our consumers.”

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon, VitaBeauti, or StackedNutrition online.

