RelyComply Adds ID R&D’s Passive Facial Liveness to its Automated Compliance Solution

Frictionless anti-spoofing technology supports the vision of delivering a reliable, rapid and hassle-free compliance solution in Africa

NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face, and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, today announced that RelyComply has selected its ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant passive facial liveness product, IDLive Face, to integrate with their AI-powered Know Your Customer (KYC) offering. IDLive Face detects spoofing attacks when verifying the identity of a new client without adding any extra effort to the onboarding experience.

With a global offering, but an initial focus on Africa, RelyComply uses automation powered by AI to meet the needs of rapidly growing businesses with SaaS-based regtech solutions that are easy to integrate, quick to deploy, and affordable. RelyComply ensures that even small companies have access to modern compliance technologies without sacrificing quality or putting their business at risk. It provides solutions for eKYC, sanctions screening, PEP screening, EDD and transaction monitoring for Anti Money Laundering.

“From established multinational banks to emerging fintechs to companies in newly regulated industries, access to accurate and efficient remote onboarding and digital identity verification solutions is essential,” said Bradley Smith, Director at RelyComply. “Unfortunately, these processes can be incredibly frustrating for users, resulting in increased abandonment and decreased customer satisfaction. ID R&D’s passive liveness solution enables us to reduce risk without adding extra steps or effort for the customer.”

ID R&D’s passive approach was the deciding factor for RelyComply. Unlike alternative “active” liveness detection products, IDLive Face works without requiring users to follow challenge-response instructions such as blinking, turning their heads, repeatedly moving their phones back and forth, or taking a video. The fact that the product uses the same selfie image taken for face recognition matching was another advantage.

“Bandwidth in Africa is scarce and expensive for many users. Customers don’t want to be using it on taking videos for liveness checks,” added Smith. “ID R&D’s use of the same image taken for facial recognition results in no incremental traffic to the server.”

“The ability to accurately detect a spoofing attack with liveness detection is becoming a must-have whenever facial recognition is used for remote authentication and onboarding. Equally important though is the ability to deliver good customer experiences that are convenient and friction-free,” said Alexey Khitrov, President and co-founder at ID R&D. “We’ve worked tirelessly to develop a solution that does both and were thrilled to be part of the RelyComply solution.”

