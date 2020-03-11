Remcom Announces Advanced Phased Array Design Capabilities In XFdtd EM Simulation Software Including Superposition Simulation And Array Optimization

Breaking News
Remcom announces superposition simulation and array optimization in the latest release of XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software, further expanding the software’s capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis.

Superposition and array optimization enable highly sophisticated array analysis and beam steering.

State College, PA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remcom announces superposition simulation and array optimization in the latest release of XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software, further expanding the software’s capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis.

Antenna arrays are essential for maximizing the performance of complex 5G-enabled devices, facilitating the use of beam steering, spatial diversity, and other techniques to improve throughput.  Determining the numerous beam states for a new design can be tedious due to the hundreds or thousands of port phase combinations.  XFdtd enables users to leverage the electromagnetic principle of superposition to reveal these combinations with a single simulation.  By combining steady-state results from the simulation, XFdtd efficiently determines the port phases that maximize the far zone coverage in each direction.

Sam Seidel, XFdtd project manager, said, “Remcom continues to develop XFdtd to keep pace with the growing complexity of 5G design requirements and the advanced technologies that our customers are utilizing to meet them.  Superposition and array optimization enable highly sophisticated array analysis and beam steering while removing slowdowns that impede the design workflow.”

For more information on the latest release of XFdtd, please visit Remcom’s website.  XFdtd users without an active Remcom Professional Support contract can upgrade to the latest version by contacting sales.

About Remcom:  Remcom provides innovative electromagnetic simulation and wireless propagation software for users in the commercial wireless industry and government sectors.  Remcom’s products are designed to work together to provide complete and accurate results when modeling propagation with real-world devices in real-world scenarios.  Remcom is committed to its customers’ unique needs, offering flexible licensing options for installations of all sizes as well as custom engineered solutions.

CONTACT: Stefanie Lucas
Remcom
814-861-1299
[email protected]
