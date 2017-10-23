Reminder: C-RAD Web Presentation Interim Report Q3 2017

Breaking News
Date: Friday October 27, 2017 / kl. 11:00

Venue: Online Presentation

Topic: C-RAD Interim Report Q3 2017

Procedure:

Please register online through the website:  

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5138153462507806466

After your registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.

A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.

 

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com

 

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email [email protected]

 

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
