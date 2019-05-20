Reminder – Capital Link’s 18th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Wednesday, May 22, 2019 –the Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link’s 18th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.
Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 7 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.
REGISTRATION
To register, please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2019/index.html.
FORUM OVERVIEW
With a 18-year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds
This conference consistently draws over 800 professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.
There are eight INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; Alternative Income Generation Strategies (REITs, Preferreds & Convertibles); BDCs – Financing America’s Growth; What You Need to Know About Private Debt and How to Access It; Use of Leverage in CEFs; Evolving Case Study of New CEFs Brought to Market; MLP Industry Roundtable; and ETF Industry Roundtable
PRESENTATION ON INVESTMENT STRATEGIES include: Managing High Yield Bonds Today & Closed-End Fund Structure.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER – “The 2019 Outlook for Digital Assets and The Markets”
Jan van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer – Van Eck Associates Corporation
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.
ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
- Mariana F. Bush, CFA, CEF & ETP Research – Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Alexander Reiss, Director – Stifel
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
- Aberdeen Standard Investments (FAX)
- Adams Funds (ADX)
- Advent Capital Management, LLC
- ALPS Advisors (SDOG)
- BNP Paribas
- Brookfield Asset Management (RA)
- Calamos Investments (CHY)
- Callan LLC
- Clifford Chance US LLP
- Cohen & Steers (UTF)
- Eaton Vance (EV)
- Fitch Ratings
- FS Investment
- Global X ETFs
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management
- Guggenheim Investments (FMO)
- Infrastructure Capital Advisors (AMZA)
- Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Natixis Investment Managers
- New York Stock Exchange
- Newtek Business Services Corp.
- Nuveen Investments
- PennantPark
- PGIM Investments
- Stifel
- THL Credit
- TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC
- Tortoise (TYG)
- Van Eck Associates Corporation
- Wells Fargo Investment Institute
- Wells Fargo Securities
FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS
In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange
Silver Sponsors: Brookfield Asset Management • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • Tortoise
Bronze Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • Adams Funds • ALPS Advisors • Calamos Investments • Clifford Chance US LLP • Cohen & Steers • Eaton Vance • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs • Guggenheim Investments • Stifel
Supporting Sponsor: DWS
Media Partners: Barron’s • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor’s Business Daily • Seeking Alpha
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2019/index.html
Or, contact Anny Zhu at [email protected].
Telephone: +1-212-661-7566
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on Closed-End Funds and ETFs, MLPs, the energy, commodities and maritime sectors. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States and Europe, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens & Oslo.
