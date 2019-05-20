Reminder – Capital Link’s 18th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Wednesday, May 22, 2019 –the Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link’s 18th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 7 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.

REGISTRATION

To register, please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2019/index.html .

FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 18-year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds

This conference consistently draws over 800 professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

There are eight INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; Alternative Income Generation Strategies (REITs, Preferreds & Convertibles); BDCs – Financing America’s Growth; What You Need to Know About Private Debt and How to Access It; Use of Leverage in CEFs; Evolving Case Study of New CEFs Brought to Market; MLP Industry Roundtable; and ETF Industry Roundtable

PRESENTATION ON INVESTMENT STRATEGIES include: Managing High Yield Bonds Today & Closed-End Fund Structure.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – “The 2019 Outlook for Digital Assets and The Markets”

Jan van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer – Van Eck Associates Corporation

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.

ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Mariana F. Bush, CFA, CEF & ETP Research – Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexander Reiss, Director – Stifel

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Aberdeen Standard Investments (FAX)

Adams Funds (ADX)

Advent Capital Management, LLC

ALPS Advisors (SDOG)

BNP Paribas

Brookfield Asset Management (RA)

Calamos Investments (CHY)

Callan LLC

Clifford Chance US LLP

Cohen & Steers (UTF)

Eaton Vance (EV)

Fitch Ratings

FS Investment

Global X ETFs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Guggenheim Investments (FMO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors (AMZA)

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Natixis Investment Managers

New York Stock Exchange

Newtek Business Services Corp.

Nuveen Investments

PennantPark

PGIM Investments

Stifel

THL Credit

TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC

Tortoise (TYG)

Van Eck Associates Corporation

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Wells Fargo Securities

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange

Silver Sponsors: Brookfield Asset Management • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • Tortoise

Bronze Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • Adams Funds • ALPS Advisors • Calamos Investments • Clifford Chance US LLP • Cohen & Steers • Eaton Vance • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs • Guggenheim Investments • Stifel

Supporting Sponsor: DWS

Media Partners: Barron’s • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor’s Business Daily • Seeking Alpha

