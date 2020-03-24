Breaking News
Reminder: ENGlobal 2019 Year-End Results and Conference Call This Thursday, March 26

Houston, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9:00am EDT to discuss the company’s 2019 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (Toll Free) 844-369-8770 domestically or 862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5-to-10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/33183

The teleconference replay will be available by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically or 919-882-2331 internationally, referencing conference ID 33183, or by visiting the company’s web site. The replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call, through 9:00am EDT on June 26, 2020.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (Nasdaq: ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal’s Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal’s Engineering segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company’s expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings. 

CONTACT:
Mark A. Hess
Phone: (281) 878-1000
E-mail: [email protected]

Market Makers – Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: [email protected]

Market Makers – Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: [email protected]

