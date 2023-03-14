NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Senior executives from 29 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 17th Annual International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, easing COVID restrictions in China and its impact, environmental regulations, technology, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1×1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

REGISTRATION

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2023newyork/agenda.html

1×1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1×1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

This one-day conference, known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

H.E. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources – U.S. Department of State – “Shipping & Energy In The Context Of Transition And Disrupted Global Markets”

Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources Ms. Lois Zabrocky, Chief Executive Officer – International Seaways (INSW)

FORUM KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO – DNV Maritime

Mr. Michael D. Tusiani, Chairman Emeritus – Poten & Partners

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Dry Bulk

Containers

Offshore Wind

LNG

LPG

Product Tankers

Crude Tankers

Analyst Panel

INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

A U.S. Equity Market Update

The Impact of Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) on Values

Shipping & Energy Transition – What’s Next

Investing in Shipping

Russian Oil Price Cap

Ship Finance

DRY BULK & CONTAINER SHIPPING COMPANIES PARTICIPATING

1. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

2. Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX)

3. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE)

4. Eurodry Ltd.

5. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

6. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

7. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

8. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

9. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

10. Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

11. Taylor Maritime Investments

12. United Maritime Corp. (NASDAQ:USEA)

DIVERSIFIED SHIPPING COMPANIES – MARITIME MLPs

13. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

14. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

OTHER SHIPPING COMPANIES PARTICIPATING

15. Ardmore Shipping Corporation

16. BW LPG

17. Cool Co.

18. Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.

19. d’Amico International Shipping

20. Dorian LPG Ltd.

21. Eneti Inc.

22. GOLAR LNG

23. Hafnia

24. International Seaways

25. Navigator Holdings Ltd.

26. Pyxis Tankers

27. Ridgebury Tankers

28. Scorpio Tankers

29. Tsakos Energy Navigation

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: CITI

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV

GLOBAL SPONSORS: CIT • DNB • EY • Lloyd’s Register • IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • VesselsValue • Watson Farley & Williams

SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Clarksons Securities • Cleaves • CoolCo • MAXIM Group • Taylor Maritime Investments • VedderPrice • Winston & Strawn

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos Corporation • Diana Shipping Inc .• Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti Inc. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Flott Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • MPC Containers ASA • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Toepfer Transport

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR • The Mission to Seafarers • World LPG Association (WLPGA)

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Athens Macedonia News Agency • All About Shipping. Co. UK • ELNAVI • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Marine Log • Maritime Reporter • NafsGreen.• Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

