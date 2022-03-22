REMINDER: Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

Breaking News
2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers 

Complimentary Registration

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Link will be hosting its 16th Annual International Shipping Forum as a digital event on Monday & Tuesday, March 28-29, 2022 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.

Registration is complimentary.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

Keynote SpeakerMr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group

1×1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/

SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL DISCUSSIONS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

CRUDE TANKERS SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 | 11:30 am – 12:20 pm EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

  • Mr. Hugo de Stoop, CEO – Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
  • Mr. Lars Barstad, CEO – Frontline Management (NYSE:FRO)
  • Ms. Lois Zabrocky, CEO – International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
  • Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO – Ridgebury Tankers
  • Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos, CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TNP)

LPG SECTOR PANEL

DAY 1: Monday, March 28, 2022 – 1:15 pm – 2:00 pm EST

Moderator: Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research – Stifel

Panelists:

  • Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, Executive Chairman – Avance Gas
  • Mr. John Lycouris, CEO – Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE:LPG)
  • Mr. Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer – Navigator Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NVGS)
  • Mr. Harry Vafias, CEO – StealthGas

PRODUCT TANKERS SECTOR PANEL

DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 9:55 am – 10:50 am EST

Moderator: Mr. Omar Nokta, Head of US Securities – Clarksons Platou

Panelists:

  • Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder and CEO – Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)
  • Mr. Carlos Balestra Di Mottola, CFO – d’Amico International Shipping S.A.
  • Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO – Hafnia
  • Mr. Valentios (Eddie) Valentis, CEO, Pyxis Tankers
  • Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)
  • Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO – TORM

LNG SECTOR PANEL

DAY 2: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 12:20 pm – 1:10 pm EST

Moderator: Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

  • Mr. Spyros Leoussis, Chief Commercial Officer – Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP)
  • Mr. Oyestein Kalleklev, CEO – FLEX LNG (NYSE: FLNG)
  • Mr. Paolo Enoizi, CEO – GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)
  • Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO – Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) & Cool Co.

AGENDA TOPICS

KEYNOTE ADDRESS – LEADERS OF CHANGE – Leading The Maritime Sector Into The Future

  • Mr. Andreas Sohmen Pao, Chairman of BW Group

SPOTLIGHT ON DANAOS CORPORATION

  • 1×1 Discussion with Dr. John Coustas, CEO – Danaos Corporation

MARKETS & INDUSTRY

  • US Equity Market Update & Current Geopolitical Landscape
  • Shipping & The Environment – Pathways To A Low Carbon Future
  • Ship Finance – The Financier’s Perspective
  • Sanctions 2022 – Navigating Through Geopolitical Turmoil
  • Ship Finance – The Shipowners’ Perspective
  • Addressing The Impact of The Ukrainian Crisis On Crewing & Shipping – Exacerbating The Global Crewing Shortage
  • Global Economy & Shipping: A Symbiotic Relationship – Facing New Geopolitical Challenges
  • Company Strategy & Capital Allocation
  • Optimizing ESG & Sustainability Reporting – Meeting Regulatory & Market Benchmarks
  • Capital Markets & Shipping
  • Analyst Panel

SHIPPING SECTORS – TRENDS & OUTLOOK

  • Dry Bulk
  • Container
  • Crude Oil Tanker
  • Product Tanker
  • LNG
  • LPG

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.

Forum highlights:

  • Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
  • Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
  • Request 1×1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
    • Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
    • Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls

TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL
GLOBAL SPONSORS: DNB • EY • Hill Dickinson • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • Clyde & Co • Jefferies • Lloyd’s Register • Marsoft • Maxim • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd • Stifel • Vedder Price
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Atlas Corp. • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Elvictor Group • Eneti • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flex LNG • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navigator Holdings Corp. • Navios Maritime Partners • Premuda SpA • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: Watson Farley Williams
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • WLPGA
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • Elnavi • Marine Circle • Maritime Executive • Nafsgreen • Naftika Chronika • Ship Management International • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

 

