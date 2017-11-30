Reminder: Nasdaq Nordic introduces new market segments for instruments classed as securitized derivatives and transfers these to First North

As previously communicated in 62/17, 58/17 and 55/17, Nasdaq Nordic is intending to transfer the existing Market Segments for warrants and certificates on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm regulated markets to respective First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) operated by Nasdaq Nordic.
Migration will be completed by an automatic transfer of all remaining Order books the evening November 30, 2017, effective December 1, 2017.
Based on MiFiD II requirements Nasdaq Nordic has decided to create additional Market Segments when transferring the Market Segments for Exchange Trading Notes (ETNs). Following new Market segments on respective Market will therefore be created:
- (1) Tracker Certificates; and
- (2) Leverage Certificates.
These Market Segments will fully support Market Maker Orders (MMO) used for Market Making purposes, please see 70/17.
Additionally, based on Member request, a third transitional Market Segment will be added on First North Sweden for:
-
(3) Tracker Certificates non-MMO.
This Market Segment will not support MMO and will be provided for a selected group of Order books during a transitional period for those Market Makers not able to support MMO. This Market Segment will be transferred to First North Sweden on December 1, 2017 and it will be provided to the end of Q1, 2018 after which it will cease to exist.
This Market Segment will also differ in terms of the Trading Schedule, where the Order books will utilize the current production Trading Schedule, with a randomized opening auction uncrossing between 09:00:25 and 09:00:30 CET. In addition Safeguards in Opening auction and Volatility Guards will apply due to MiFID II requirements. Separate notice will follow on the configuration of these mechanisms to manage volatility.
Migration plan
The transfer will be completed in a three step process where the new market segments under respective First North MTFs will be available in production on mid November 2017. A migration period for moving a limited set of existing instruments for verification will follow and as of December 1, 2017, trading will continue on the new market segments under First North in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm. This effectively means that the last day of trading in warrants and certificates on the existing market segments on the regulated market will be November 30, 2017.
GCF and INET identifiers:
Current market segments will be permanently closed at the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017, with the exception that the Market Segment OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes will move under First North with a new segment name STO NMMO Tracker Certificates. The trading will continue on the new and moved market segments on First North MTFs as of December 1, 2017.
|Current Exchange/MIC
|Current Market Segment name
|New Exchange/MIC
|New Segment Name
|Segment Symbol
|INET ID
|GCF ID
|XCSE
|OMX CPH Certificates (168)
|FNDK
|CPH Certificates
|CPH CERT
|206
|814
|XCSE
|OMX CPH Warrants (167)
|FNDK
|CPH Warrants
|CPH WAR
|207
|816
|XHEL
|OMX HEL Certificates (159)
|FNFI
|HEL Certificates
|HEL CERT
|189
|812
|XHEL
|OMX HEL Covered Warrants (64)
|FNFI
|HEL Warrants
|HEL WAR
|187
|808
|XSTO
|OMX STO Certificates (160)
|FNSE
|STO Certificates
|STO CERT
|188
|810
|XSTO
|OMX STO Warrants (4)
|FNSE
|STO Warrants
|STO WAR
|186
|806
|XCSE
|OMX CPH Exchange Traded Notes (196)
|FNDK
|CPH Tracker Certificates
|CPH TRA
|208
|818
|XCSE
|OMX CPH Exchange Traded Notes (196)
|FNDK
|CPH Leverage Certificates
|CPH LEV
|209
|820
|XHEL
|OMX HEL Exchange Traded Notes (157)
|FNFI
|HEL Tracker Certificates
|HEL TRA
|210
|822
|XHEL
|OMX HEL Exchange Traded Notes (157)
|FNFI
|HEL Leverage Certificates
|HEL LEV
|211
|824
|XSTO
|OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158)
|FNSE
|STO Tracker Certificates
|STO TRA
|212
|826
|XSTO
|OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158)
|FNSE
|STO Leverage Certificates
|STO LEV
|213
|828
|XSTO
|OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158)
|FNSE
|STO NMMO Tracker Certificates
|STO TNM
|158
|264
Turnover Lists and List population ids:
New turnover lists and list population ids will be created for the instruments traded on the new market segments for Tracker Certificates and Leverage Certificates. Please find the table describing the details of the current and future turnover list and list population ids below. There will be no changes in the current turnover lists and list population ids for Warrants and Certificates.
|Exchange
|List Name
|Code
|List ID
|List Population name
|List Population ID
|GCF ID
|Change description
|XCSE
|Exchange Traded Notes DKK
|ETN DKK
|124612
|ETNs Copenhagen
|123654
|
10712
|Will be deactivated 2017-11-30
|FNDK
|CPH Tracker Certificates
|CPHTC
|124629
|CPH Tracker Certificates
|123676
|14530
|NEW
|FNDK
|CPH Leverage Certificates
|CPHLC
|124630
|CPH Leverage Certificates
|123681
|14532
|NEW
|XHEL
|Exchange Traded Notes EUR
|ETN EUR
|124611
|ETNs Helsinki
|
123653
|10710
|
Will be deactivated
2017-11-30
|FNFI
|HEL Tracker Certificates
|HELTC
|124631
|HEL Tracker Certificates
|123677
|14534
|NEW
|FNFI
|HEL Leverage Certificates
|HELLC
|124632
|HEL Leverage Certificates
|123680
|14536
|NEW
|XSTO
|Exchange Traded Notes SEK
|ETN SEK
|124610
|ETNs Stockholm
|123652
|10708
|
Will be deactivated
2017-11-30
|FNSE
|STO Tracker Certificates
|STOTC
|124633
|STO Tracker Certificates
|123678
|14538
|NEW
|FNSE
|STO Leverage Certificates
|STOLC
|124634
|STO Leverage Certificates
|123679
|14540
|NEW
New Market Segment ”STO NMMO Tracker Certificates (158) STO TNM” will be included in “STO Tracker Certificates (212) STO TRA” turnover lists.
Time schedule:
Dates for INET and GCF production launch:
- New market segments available– by November 15, 2017
- New market segments available for test transfer of a limited set of existing instruments from the regulated market to new market segments under First North – November 15, 2017 until the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017
-
Closure of the market segments on the regulated market and transfer of the remaining instruments to the new market segments under First North:
a. Closure of the existing Market Segments on the regulated markets: End of trading day on November 30, 2017
b. All instruments traded on First North Sweden, First North Denmark, First North Finland: December 1, 2017
Market Model
The Nasdaq Nordic Market Model will be updated and the new version will be effective as of December 1, 2017
Support
For technical questions relating to testing, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:
Phone: +46 8 405 6410
E-mail: [email protected]
