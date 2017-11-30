Reminder: Nasdaq Nordic introduces new market segments for instruments classed as securitized derivatives and transfers these to First North

As previously communicated in 62/17, 58/17 and 55/17, Nasdaq Nordic is intending to transfer the existing Market Segments for warrants and certificates on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm regulated markets to respective First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) operated by Nasdaq Nordic.



Migration will be completed by an automatic transfer of all remaining Order books the evening November 30, 2017, effective December 1, 2017.

Based on MiFiD II requirements Nasdaq Nordic has decided to create additional Market Segments when transferring the Market Segments for Exchange Trading Notes (ETNs). Following new Market segments on respective Market will therefore be created:

(1) Tracker Certificates; and

(2) Leverage Certificates.

These Market Segments will fully support Market Maker Orders (MMO) used for Market Making purposes, please see 70/17.

Additionally, based on Member request, a third transitional Market Segment will be added on First North Sweden for:

(3) Tracker Certificates non-MMO.



This Market Segment will not support MMO and will be provided for a selected group of Order books during a transitional period for those Market Makers not able to support MMO. This Market Segment will be transferred to First North Sweden on December 1, 2017 and it will be provided to the end of Q1, 2018 after which it will cease to exist.

This Market Segment will also differ in terms of the Trading Schedule, where the Order books will utilize the current production Trading Schedule, with a randomized opening auction uncrossing between 09:00:25 and 09:00:30 CET. In addition Safeguards in Opening auction and Volatility Guards will apply due to MiFID II requirements. Separate notice will follow on the configuration of these mechanisms to manage volatility.

Migration plan

The transfer will be completed in a three step process where the new market segments under respective First North MTFs will be available in production on mid November 2017. A migration period for moving a limited set of existing instruments for verification will follow and as of December 1, 2017, trading will continue on the new market segments under First North in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm. This effectively means that the last day of trading in warrants and certificates on the existing market segments on the regulated market will be November 30, 2017.

GCF and INET identifiers:

Current market segments will be permanently closed at the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017, with the exception that the Market Segment OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes will move under First North with a new segment name STO NMMO Tracker Certificates. The trading will continue on the new and moved market segments on First North MTFs as of December 1, 2017.

Current Exchange/MIC Current Market Segment name New Exchange/MIC New Segment Name Segment Symbol INET ID GCF ID XCSE OMX CPH Certificates (168) FNDK CPH Certificates CPH CERT 206 814 XCSE OMX CPH Warrants (167) FNDK CPH Warrants CPH WAR 207 816 XHEL OMX HEL Certificates (159) FNFI HEL Certificates HEL CERT 189 812 XHEL OMX HEL Covered Warrants (64) FNFI HEL Warrants HEL WAR 187 808 XSTO OMX STO Certificates (160) FNSE STO Certificates STO CERT 188 810 XSTO OMX STO Warrants (4) FNSE STO Warrants STO WAR 186 806 XCSE OMX CPH Exchange Traded Notes (196) FNDK CPH Tracker Certificates CPH TRA 208 818 XCSE OMX CPH Exchange Traded Notes (196) FNDK CPH Leverage Certificates CPH LEV 209 820 XHEL OMX HEL Exchange Traded Notes (157) FNFI HEL Tracker Certificates HEL TRA 210 822 XHEL OMX HEL Exchange Traded Notes (157) FNFI HEL Leverage Certificates HEL LEV 211 824 XSTO OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158) FNSE STO Tracker Certificates STO TRA 212 826 XSTO OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158) FNSE STO Leverage Certificates STO LEV 213 828 XSTO OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes (158) FNSE STO NMMO Tracker Certificates STO TNM 158 264

Turnover Lists and List population ids:

New turnover lists and list population ids will be created for the instruments traded on the new market segments for Tracker Certificates and Leverage Certificates. Please find the table describing the details of the current and future turnover list and list population ids below. There will be no changes in the current turnover lists and list population ids for Warrants and Certificates.

Exchange List Name Code List ID List Population name List Population ID GCF ID Change description XCSE Exchange Traded Notes DKK ETN DKK 124612 ETNs Copenhagen 123654 10712



Will be deactivated 2017-11-30 FNDK CPH Tracker Certificates CPHTC 124629 CPH Tracker Certificates 123676 14530 NEW FNDK CPH Leverage Certificates CPHLC 124630 CPH Leverage Certificates 123681 14532 NEW XHEL Exchange Traded Notes EUR ETN EUR 124611 ETNs Helsinki 123653

10710 Will be deactivated

2017-11-30 FNFI HEL Tracker Certificates HELTC 124631 HEL Tracker Certificates 123677 14534 NEW FNFI HEL Leverage Certificates HELLC 124632 HEL Leverage Certificates 123680 14536 NEW XSTO Exchange Traded Notes SEK ETN SEK 124610 ETNs Stockholm 123652 10708 Will be deactivated

2017-11-30 FNSE STO Tracker Certificates STOTC 124633 STO Tracker Certificates 123678 14538 NEW FNSE STO Leverage Certificates STOLC 124634 STO Leverage Certificates 123679 14540 NEW

New Market Segment ”STO NMMO Tracker Certificates (158) STO TNM” will be included in “STO Tracker Certificates (212) STO TRA” turnover lists.

Time schedule:

Dates for INET and GCF production launch:

New market segments available– by November 15, 2017 New market segments available for test transfer of a limited set of existing instruments from the regulated market to new market segments under First North – November 15, 2017 until the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017 Closure of the market segments on the regulated market and transfer of the remaining instruments to the new market segments under First North:

a. Closure of the existing Market Segments on the regulated markets: End of trading day on November 30, 2017

b. All instruments traded on First North Sweden, First North Denmark, First North Finland: December 1, 2017

Market Model

The Nasdaq Nordic Market Model will be updated and the new version will be effective as of December 1, 2017

Support

For technical questions relating to testing, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:

Phone: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: [email protected]