REMINDER – Senior Executives of Shipping Companies to participate in Capital Link’s 11th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senior Executives of Shipping Companies will participate in Capital Link’s 11th Annual Global Shipping Markets.

This roundtable will discuss the global commodity and energy markets, the current shipping market trends and developments, opportunities, challenges and the outlook of the various sectors. 

The panelists include:

  • Mr. Fotis Giannakoulis, Executive Director, Research, Morgan Stanley
  • Mr. Robert Burke, CEO, Ridgebury Tankers
  • Mr. Peter Shaerf, Deputy Chairman, Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)
  • Mr. Hamish Norton, President, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
  • Mr. Nicholas Notias, CEO, SteelShips
  • Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Head of Strategy & Business Development, Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
  • Dr. Tasos Aslidis, CFO, Euroseas Ltd (NASDAQ:ESEA)

The panel moderator is Mr. Michael S. Pak, CFA, Managing Director, Institutional Clients – AXIA Capital Markets

The Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will take place at 5.25 pm on Monday, December 11, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Qualified attendees can register at no cost.

TO REGISTER:
Please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:
http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2017/signup.html

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is an advisory, investor relations and financial communications firm headquartered in New York and with presence in London, Oslo and Athens. Capital Link, among other services, specializes in the organization of investment forums, in New York, London, Athens, Limassol, Shanghai and Singapore which are known for combining rich informational and educational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Please contact
Nicolas Bornozis
President
Capital Link, Inc.
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
Email: [email protected]

