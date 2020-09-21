Reminder: ViralClear to Host Conference Call and Webcast on September 22, 2020 to Discuss Phase 2 Human Trial of AntiViral Merimepodib Oral Solution for Treatment of COVID-19

Westport, CT, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Clinical Trial of Merimepodib in Combination with Remdesivir in Hospitalized Adults with COVID-19 Who Require Non-Invasive Ventilation/High Flow Oxygen Devices or Supplemental Oxygen

Presentation to include webcast

BioSig Technologies, Inc. ’s (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), today announced that it will host a call and webcast to discuss its Phase 2 clinical trial. The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of merimepodib (MMPD) in combination with remdesivir for hospitalized adult patients who have confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2 and require non-invasive ventilation/high flow oxygen devices or supplemental oxygen (score of 3 or 4, respectively, on the NIAID 8-point ordinal scale). The trial is being conducted at 10 investigational sites across the United States (US), with Dr. Andrew Badley, the chair of Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Task Force serving as the study director.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number: 877-407-8293/ 201-689-8349.

Webcast link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/biosig/mediaframe/40859/indexl.html

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on September 22, 2020, at approximately 3:00 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415. The conference ID# is 13709930.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

About Merimepodib and ViralClear

BioSig’s Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: BSGM) subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ViralClear), is seeking to develop a novel pharmaceutical called merimepodib to treat patients with COVID-19. Merimepodib is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity, including strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures. Merimepodib was previously in development as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Vertex), with 12 clinical trials (7 in phase 1 and 5 in phase 2) with over 400 subjects and patients and an extensive preclinical safety package was completed.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

